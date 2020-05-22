Kate Garraway gives update on husband Derek Draper as he battles coronavirus: 'Every day my heart sinks'

Kate Garraway opened up about her husband Derek Draper last night (May 21).

The 52-year-old is still in hospital as he continues to battle coronavirus while in intensive care.

Yesterday evening, Kate shared an emotional message on Instagram admitting her family's devastating journey is "far from over".

Derek Draper's fight continues

The Good Morning Britain host wrote: "Every day my heart sinks as I learn new and devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight."

Although Derek is still battling COVID-19, Kate explained that she does still have hope for her husband's recovery.

She then went on to send out her thoughts and prayers to other families in her position.

Kate also thanked NHS frontline staff for all their hard work helping others to fight the terrible impact of COVID-19.

She said:"My heartfelt prayers go out to anyone who will be affected by this, not just for the next few weeks but for the foreseeable future.

"T

he physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown."

Kate Garraway updated fans on her husband Derek Draper (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Garraway 'proud' of her children

The GMB presenter and her two children Darcey and Billy stepped outside their family home last night to join in for Clap for Carers.

As they did, the presenter got a surprise when she saw her daughter sporting a new T-shirt supporting NHS workers.

She admitted: "I didn’t even know Darcey had bought this T-shirt on line (with my card!) until she emerged tonight but I do know how grateful she is to the NHS.

"I couldn’t be prouder of how she and Billy have coped with these past two horrific months for our family – always finding ways of lifting our spirits and staying strong even when they can see me wobbling."

Kate added: "It's so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest."

Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper have two children (Credit: Splash News)

Stay positive

Derek Draper has been in hospital fighting for his life since March 30.

For the entire time he's been in intensive care, Kate and their two children have not been able to visit him.

Good Morning Britain fans have been inundating the presenter with messages, sending her family their thoughts and prayers.

Kate revealed how people's kind words have helped her during this difficult time.

She told her followers: "Thank you so much for all your messages.

"I am going to share more of the things that have been keeping me going on clubgarraway.com.

"And I would love to hear more of your challenges and thoughts there too. Sharing is such a comfort #hope #staypositive #clapthecarers."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

