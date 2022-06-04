Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper previously took part in a 14-day sex challenge.

The Good Morning Britain host, who fronts Garraway’s Good Stuff on ITV, opened up on their bedrooms antics in her 2017 book The Joy Of Big Knickers.

In order to spice up their marriage, Kate admitted to having a sex every single day for two weeks – and documented their process on a spreadsheet!

Kate Garraway previously did a 14-day sex challenge with husband Derek Draper (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway reveals all about her sex life with husband Derek Draper

In an extract – published by the Mail On Sunday – Kate explained: “I was intrigued.

“When you’ve been with someone for a very long time, even though you still love them and fancy them, you may not be making space for the act of love.”

Meanwhile, the host also explained that keeping a spreadsheet was essential to “organising” the challenge.

We created this space for intimacy.

At the time, she told The Sun: “So the idea is to schedule sex and force yourself to do it once a day and make it the focus of your diary.

“We got very organised and we created this space for intimacy.”

However, it wasn’t all fun and games for the couple.

Kate and Derek were forced to cut the challenge short (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A visit to A&E for Kate and Derek

In her book, Kate also revealed disaster struck on day eight after Derek slipped on his way back to their house.

As a result, he ended up in a wheelchair following a visit to hospital.

She added: “He emerged from A&E with his leg in plaster, a wheelchair and instructions ‘not to put any pressure on the foot at all, possibly for as long as three months’ – never mind swinging from the chandeliers.

“Instead of wild lovemaking, I would sit and chat with Derek instead, and look after him, which was lovely in itself.”

Sadly, it’s been a very different story for Kate and Derek in recent years.

The presenter, who shares two children with her beloved husband, is currently Derek’s carer.

What has Kate said about their marriage now?

Kate took on the role after Derek spent a year in hospital battling the devastating effects of coronavirus.

Speaking on her BBC show Your Body Uncovered in April, the presenter opened up on how Derek’s ill health has affected their relationship.

Kate’s admission came on the BBC show as she met guest Paul, who previously suffered from a stroke.

“I have a little bit of experience with this with my husband being sick,” Kate said.

“When something is neurological it’s not just caring for a physical problem, it affects the relationship as well.”

She later added: “There’s a loss, I think. There’s a loss for them in the fact that they’re changed in some way, but there’s a loss that you have to adjust to as well, as a partner.”

Garraway’s Good Stuff is on ITV at 8.30am on Saturday.

