GMB star Kate Garraway has opened up about her mental health struggles after Prince Harry’s documentary.

The royal released The Me You Can’t See on Friday (May 21).

Harry revealed in the doc that he has been undergoing a special type of therapy called EDMR.

EDMR therapy harnesses the power of tapping hands or moving eyes to help overcome trauma.

What did Kate Garraway say on GMB?

Kate says she struggled to cope after her husband, Derek Draper, was hospitalised.

As a result, the ITV star decided to seek professional help while Derek was in a coma.

“It’s called Eye Movement Desensitisation Reprocessing, a bit of a mouthful,” she said.

“I have actually had a little bit of this. It’s not a million miles away from Cognitive Behavioural Therapy.

She added: “Less to do with therapy where you talk about your childhood. It’s more practical.”

In The Me You Can’t See, Harry bravely opened up about his experiences in therapy.

As a result, he made some surprising revelations.

He said: “My therapist turned around to me, and said, ‘That sounds like you are reverting to 12-year-old Harry.’ I felt somewhat ashamed and defensive.

“She said, ‘I’m not calling you a child. I’m expressing sympathy and empathy for you. You never processed it. And all of a sudden now, it’s coming up in different ways as projection.’

“That was the start of a learning journey for me,” he added.

Harry opens up about his battle in the doc (Credit: AppleTV+)

What else did Prince Harry say?

Prince Harry claims that the royal family tried to “silence” him.

“I thought my family would help,” added the Prince.

“However, every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect.”

Harry also invited an array of celebrity guests and mental health advocates to be part of the doc.

Lady Gaga speaks openly mental health trauma, and how she has dealth with it.

As a result, she explains she fell pregnant aged 19 after being sexually assaulted by a music producer.

“I was 19 years old. They told me they were going to burn all of my music, and they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me. I just froze and I—I don’t even remember.”

