Kate Garraway reveals 'urgent' reason for not appearing on GMB as she apologises to viewers
TV

Missed her regular slot on ITV breakfast series

By Robert Leigh

Kate Garraway has revealed why she had to pull out of GMB yesterday (Friday April 29) to her Instagram fans.

The TV favourite, 54, is a regular Friday presenter for the ITV breakfast series. But yesterday’s show saw Charlotte Hawkins sitting alongside Kate’s usual co-host Ben Shephard.

Much-loved Kate apologised for missing out earlier today (Saturday April 30) before a pre-recorded episode of Garraway’s Good Stuff aired.

Kate Garraway on GMB alongside Richard Bacon
Kate Garraway last appeared on GMB over a week ago, presenting with Richard Bacon (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Why wasn’t Kate Garraway on GMB?

Kate explained to her Instagram followers that she had pressing matter to attend to at home.

And it seems those ‘urgent’ issues prevented her from appearing on Good Morning Britain.

Read more: Kate Garraway has ‘dark days’ during Derek’s health woes, reveals close friend

She said sorry to fans as she shared a post containing a clip of her and Peter Andre from her Saturday series.

Kate wrote: “So apologies for my absence from @gmb this last week – had to deal with some ‘urgents’ at home.

“But before that managed to get a whole hour dollop of #garrawaysgoodstuff in the bag for you.”

Kate Garraway gestures with both hands
Kate was back on the box this morning (Credit: ITV Hub)

How fans reacted

Within hours, Kate’s clip had been viewed over 100,000 times.

And fans also deluged her comments sections with a variety of remarks, ranging from amusement at seeing Kate and show guest Peter Andre bouncing on mini-trampolines to concerns for her stricken husband Derek Draper.

“Do hope everything is ok,” one person commented.

“Hope all OK with Derek, can we have an update?,” asked another.

“Lots of love Kate hope Derek and the kids are ok,” added another well wisher.

And a fourth person wrote: “Oh Kate this made me howl, so funny. Hope all is now well at home.”

Read more: Kate Garraway’s fears over ‘awkward’ reunion with ‘cheating’ ex-husband

Derek, 52, was hospitalised with COVID in March 2020 and remains unwell several months after returning to the family home.

Weather presenter Clare Nasir recently reflected on how her friend copes: “She has dark days when she’s struggling and days when she feels a bit better.

“Certainly, it’s been a real rollercoaster for her. It’s really, really tough.”

