Kate Garraway has updated Good Morning Britain viewers on her husband Derek Draper‘s battle with COVID-19.

The Good Morning Britain host revealed details of Derek’s progress as she took part in a discussion about the government COVID vaccination incentive scheme.

Kate, 54, admitted that her husband is falling victim to “more issues” as time goes on in his fight with long COVID.

Kate and Ben discussed COVID-19 with Dr Amir Khan ( Credit: ITV)

What happened with Kate Garraway on GMB today?

Dr Amir Khan appeared on the show to discuss a controversial new scheme that will see businesses such as Uber and Deliveroo offering incentives to would-be customers who get their COVID-19 jab.

The chat turned to the effects of long COVID after F1 race driver Lewis Hamilton appeared to display symptoms of it at the Hungarian Grand Prix yesterday.

Kate was keen to stress that COVID is not just a flu – misinformation which is regularly shared on dangerous social media posts.

She said: “There are significant and tragic death rates from flu every year. But what you don’t get with flu is the long-term organ damage that COVID brings in people of all ages, including young people.

“It was obvious just seeing him on the podium that he was finding it very difficult.”

So what did Kate Garraway say about husband Derek?

Ben continued: “He said he feels like he’s still fighting the long-term effects of COVID-19. This long COVID is a very real issue for a lot of people who have caught the virus.”

Dr Khan added: “Lots of people are suffering from long COVID. Symptoms can include extreme fatigue, brain fog, problems with vision, problems with pain, difficulty breathing, palpations, chest pain – all sorts of things.”



Kate quipped in: “That’s only the ones we know as well,. That’s the thing, more and more are emerging as different parts of the body are damaged.

“I know Derek is an extreme example of, all the time there are more issues. Initially, it was a bit of exhaustion and now it seems to be more of them presenting.”

Amir agreed: “That’s absolutely right. The symptoms can be mild in some and very, very severe in others.”

Kate with Derek and their children in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The doctor also highlighted how a prominent sportsman suffering should be warning enough to young people about the dangers of COVID-19.

He said: “Even the healthiest of people can get COVID and suffer these long-term symptoms.

“That should be incentive enough for young people who are hesitant about the vaccine to go forward and get it.”

