Kate Garraway is set to appear in a new documentary, Finding Derek, based on the difficult year she’s faced after her husband Derek Draper contracted coronavirus.

Derek remains in hospital seriously unwell due to the after-effects of the virus.

This week, ITV has released a first look at the documentary as GMB host Kate opens up about her husband’s health battle.

But when will the show air and what will feature?

The documentary will air next Tuesday (Credit: ITV – Photographer: Tony Wards)

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek documentary: When is it on?

Finding Derek will air on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

The one-off documentary will air at 9pm on ITV1.

It will see Kate open up about the year she’s faced since Derek has been in hospital.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek seen in hospital (Credit: ITV)

What will feature in the documentary?

In the film, Kate will offer an “intimate insight into coping with the impact of COVID-19” as Derek remains in hospital a year on from contracting the virus.

Derek is the sickest person the team of doctors have treated this year.

The documentary will begin with Kate and her family from July 2020 and will bring viewers up to date with it ending in March 2021.

At the start of the programme, in July 2020, Kate speaks in Derek’s study.

She says: “I wanted to keep all of his financial times which he gets every day delivered.

Kate will open up about her difficult year in the documentary (Credit: ITV – Photographer: Tony Wards)

What does Kate Garraway say in the show?

“So they’re all here ready for you Derek when you come back….maybe it’s like a little capsule of time really.”

She adds: “If he can wake up and he can begin to piece things together, maybe it will help him process the time that’s passed.”

Meanwhile, in the doc, Kate will also meet with survivors of the disease and discuss the unknown, longer-term effects of the virus.

What happens in the trailer?

In a first look, released by ITV, Kate talks to the camera about Derek’s health.

She says: “Derek is the sickest person the team of doctors have treated this year.

“Is he going to be able to come back or will he be alive but no longer the person he was?”

The screen then goes black as a message reads: “One year later, Derek is still in hospital.”

Derek has been in hospital for a year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest on Derek?

Derek is now free of coronavirus, but the disease has ravaged his body.

He lost eight stone and has also suffered kidney failure, liver damage and heart failure.

Over the weekend, Kate revealed an awful hospital blunder in which she was told Derek ‘may have died’.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Kate said she was told: “He may have died. Somebody will call you back.”

She added: “I was just sitting on the phone, waiting to know if he’d died or not.”

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek will air on ITV, Tuesday, March 23, at 9pm.

