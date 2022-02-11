Kate Garraway caused a stir online with a bold-looking dress on today’s edition of Good Morning Britain (Friday, February 11).

Even her co-host, Ben Shephard, took a pop at her colourful outfit on today’s show!

What happened on GMB today?

Ben couldn’t help but laugh (Credit: ITV)

Kate definitely caught the eye on GMB this morning, that’s for sure!

The 54-year-old returned to the show wearing an outfit that was certainly… different.

Kate was wearing a floral mixed with paisley print dress on today’s show. However, it was the dress’ bright yellow and pink collar and cuffs that really made it jump out the screen at viewers.

As soon as the cameras started rolling on them, Ben couldn’t help but take a swipe at Kate’s get-up.

“Hello there, good morning, it’s just gone six o’clock,” was as far as Ben got before bursting out laughing.

“What are you laughing about?” Kate asked.

“Welcome to the programme,” Ben continued. “Nothing. It’s not your collar or anything.”

Kate looked dismayed, but she couldn’t keep the act up for long, especially with crew members in the studio laughing.

What else was said about Kate Garraway’s dress?

Kate was shocked that Ben was laughing at her dress… (Credit: ITV)

Ben was quick to backtrack, however, and told Kate that he liked her dress.

Kate then said that their guest for today’s show, Adam Lambert, the American singer, would like her dress.

“He is! It’s very flamboyant,” Ben said, grinning. “I love this dress!” Kate then declared.

“It’s a statement piece, isn’t it,” Ben said. “What is it stating?” Kate laughed.

“It’s stating ‘Don’t look over here, look over here!'” Ben said, causing Kate to burst into laughter.

“It’s the Boris Johnson world of misdirection,” Ben joked.

“I’m gonna lend it to Boris!” Kate laughed. “Don’t think about the parties, look at the collar!”

Kate’s fellow GMB presenter, Charlotte Hawkins said that she liked the dress too as it was “bold”.

“I think it’s hugely stylish,” Kate said with confidence. She then joked that the designer who made the dress will “never work again” because Kate’s worn her dress.

What did viewers have to say about the dress?

“I just thought – It’s Friday!” Kate said (Credit: ITV)

Ben’s reaction to Kate’s dress was tame compared to how some viewers reacted to it!

“Did Mr. Tumble choose Kate Garraway’s dress today?” one viewer tweeted.

“Confirmation that Kate Garraway gets dressed in the dark,” another said.

“Can you imagine if a major tragedy news story breaks and Kate Garraway is wearing a Ronald Mcdonald costume,” a third laughed.

“Why is Kate Garraway dressed as Austin Powers this morning? I can’t cope,” another said.

A couple of viewers did actually like Kate’s dress today though!

“Loving Kate’s dress!” one tweeted.

“Kate certainly brightening up Twitter this morning, good for her!” another said.

