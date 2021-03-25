Kate Garraway has laughed off trolls who criticised her “untidy” house during her Finding Derek documentary.

Earlier this week, the presenter gave an insight into her husband Derek Draper‘s coronavirus battle in the ITV programme.

However, some trolls targeted Kate’s home branding it “messy”.

Kate laughed off criticism of her ‘untidy’ house (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say to criticism about her house?

On Thursday’s Good Morning Britain, the mum-of-two addressed the comments.

She said: “I also smiled at the number of people who pointed out how really untidy I am.

“Can I just say there were builders in at the time!”

Trolls criticised Kate’s house (Credit: ITV)

Her colleague Adil Ray added: “I’ve heard it makes no difference in your house whether there’s builders there or not, to be honest!”

Kate quipped: “Don’t get a documentary crew around today.”

Susanna Reid said: “That just shows how down to earth you are, Kate. Don’t you think?”

It comes after viewers defended Kate against the comments about her house.

One person said in response to a troll: “Says more about you than Kate when you watched such a heartbreaking programme and that’s what you took from it!”

Kate thanked fans for their support (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “Pathetic! Absolutely pathetic!”

A third wrote in reply to another troll: “Where do you think she gets the time considering she’s under considerable stress?!”

Meanwhile, Kate also told her GMB co-stars she was “overwhelmed” by the support she received.

She said: “It’s been absolutely overwhelming in a really wonderful way.

“So many comments from people and the reactions have been extraordinary.”

The documentary shared an insight into Derek’s health battle (Credit: ITV)

Kate thanks fans for “overwhelming” support

Kate continued: “I’ve had so many messages from people talking not just about Covid but about experiences in their own life.

“Some people say they want to get in touch with me directly because it’s quite personal.”

