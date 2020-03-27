Tearful Kate Garraway checked for coronavirus in hospital after Good Morning Britain filming

Good Morning Britain favourite Kate Garraway has now been checked for coronavirus.

Viewers expressed concern for the TV host during yesterday's show.

Those tuning in at home feared she may have contracted COVID-19 after meeting Prince Charles on March 11.

Good Morning Britain favourite Kate Garraway has now been checked for coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway presented yesterday's show with an eye infection.

As the Prince of Wales recently tested positive for cororonvirus, Good Morning Britain fans urged the host to get tested.

Especially, as eye infections have been reported by some news outlets as a suspected mild symptom.

Taking to the social networking site, one fan commented: "@GMB @kategarraway an optician friend said an early sign of CV was conjunctivitus #covid19 please get checked."

She confessed her fears live on TV and proceeded to have an urgent consultation with Dr Hilary.

Fortunately, Good Morning Britain's resident doctor Hilary Jones promised to prescribe Kate some eye-drops.

Dr Hilary Jones was concerned for Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Kate reassured everyone this morning:

"I went to an eye hospital yesterday, it is an eye infection, I scratched the cornea of my eye."

"They took my temperature and checked my chest"

"Thank you so much for all your concern, you were really lovely about it"

Co-host Ben Shephard joked about her glasses: "I thought you were going for the secretary look"

Dr Hilary went on to explain: "the eyes may be an entry to the virus but it is not a common symptom at all."

He called what Kate was experiencing an "abrasion".

Rather than a deadly virus Kate's believes her eye infection was caused by "wearing her contacts for too long in a dry studio".

'It was such an amazingly emotive experience.' - @benshephard



'I was in tears.' - @kategarraway



The nation came together in a moment of celebration last night at 8pm to thank our NHS workers for everything they do. #ClapForTheNHS pic.twitter.com/E38bhBQV35 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 27, 2020

Viewers took to Twitter to share their support.

One wished her a speedy recovery: "@kategarraway I've scratched my cornea lots of times using contact lenses - my optician said the pain, soreness & drama is out of all perspective to the size of the scratch! I know the feeling; you can hardly look at light! Hope it heals soon x"

While another loved her new look: "Kate Garraway suits the secretary look. #gmb"

If you think you may have symptoms of COVID-19, please read Dr Hilary's advice or his coronavirus questions answered.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.