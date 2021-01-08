Kate Garraway and Stanley Johnson on GMB
TV

GMB: Kate Garraway calls out Stanley Johnson for ‘breaking coronavirus rules’

Kate branded Stanley "naughty" on Good Morning Britain

By Rebecca Carter

GMB host Kate Garraway called out Stanley Johnson for breaking coronavirus rules.

The dad of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been spotted not wearing a mask on a few occasions.

On Friday’s Good Morning Britain, Kate scolded “naughty” Stanley for not wearing a mask on a London tube train and in an airport.

GMB Kate Garraway and Stanley Johnson
Kate Garraway called out Stanley Johnson for breaking coronavirus rules (Credit: ITV)

Stanley explained he was having his second COVID-19 vaccine today three weeks after the first dose.

Ben Shephard said: “How does it feel for you knowing that you’ve had this vaccine and equally that you’re a step closer to being able to greet your children and grandchildren.

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals children saw husband Derek Draper over ‘tough’ Christmas

“And give them that hug that I’m sure you’re so desperate to do.”

Stanley replied: “I’m absolutely delighted. Of course, I shall behave perfectly properly…”

Stanley Johnson on GMB
Stanley defended not wearing a mask (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say on GMB?

However, Kate cut in: “Will you be wearing a mask because you were pictured not wearing one even in December on the Underground.

“You are naughty.”

Stanley said: “Sometimes the mask slips. I have a prominent nose and it’s not always easy to keep it all covered.”

Meanwhile, Kate also hit back at Stanley as he questioned whether having the vaccine would give people a “get out of jail free card”.

What did Stanley Johnson say about having the vaccine?

Speaking about the vaccine, Stanley said: “I am very much looking forward to it. I’m going to be fancy free after that.

“One thing that is not quite clear to me is what rules will apply to people who have (had vaccinations), will we get a get out of jail free card?

“I think probably not.”

However, Kate – whose husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March after battling coronavirus – said: “Well I think they have made that quite clear Stanley.

“Your son has been saying this, you can’t just carry on in a care-free way because we don’t know if the vaccine protects you from spreading infection.”

GMB Kate Garraway and Stanley Johnson
Kate branded Stanley “naughty” on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Later in the show, Ben said: “We saw Stanley Johnson talking about what he has to do and how he has to behave – or not really knowing how he has to behave.

Read more: Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper’s daughter sends plea to nation

“Fortunately Kate put him right. He’s the prime minister’s dad, but he didn’t know, having had the second booster, what he can and can’t do.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Amanda Holden cancels holiday as she rants at the government and shares throwback bikini shot
This Morning Alison and Dermot replace Eamonn and Ruth
This Morning: Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary host first Friday show
Has Kerry left Emmerdale? Where is actress Laura Norton?
Pooch Perfect on BBC One
Pooch Perfect divides BBC viewers as some brand it ‘dreadful’ and others ‘joyous’
Anne Hegerty
Does Anne Hegerty have a husband and has she been married?
Beat The Chasers questions too hard
Beat The Chasers: Viewers complain that questions are ‘too hard’ for contestants