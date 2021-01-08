GMB host Kate Garraway called out Stanley Johnson for breaking coronavirus rules.

The dad of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been spotted not wearing a mask on a few occasions.

On Friday’s Good Morning Britain, Kate scolded “naughty” Stanley for not wearing a mask on a London tube train and in an airport.

Kate Garraway called out Stanley Johnson for breaking coronavirus rules (Credit: ITV)

Stanley explained he was having his second COVID-19 vaccine today three weeks after the first dose.

Ben Shephard said: “How does it feel for you knowing that you’ve had this vaccine and equally that you’re a step closer to being able to greet your children and grandchildren.

“And give them that hug that I’m sure you’re so desperate to do.”

Stanley replied: “I’m absolutely delighted. Of course, I shall behave perfectly properly…”

Stanley defended not wearing a mask (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say on GMB?

However, Kate cut in: “Will you be wearing a mask because you were pictured not wearing one even in December on the Underground.

“You are naughty.”

Stanley said: “Sometimes the mask slips. I have a prominent nose and it’s not always easy to keep it all covered.”

Meanwhile, Kate also hit back at Stanley as he questioned whether having the vaccine would give people a “get out of jail free card”.

Stanley Johnson will receive his second Covid-19 vaccine today. He tells @kategarraway and Ben Shephard that while lockdown will have to remain despite the vaccine rollout, he is ‘confident’ that the target to vaccinate the most vulnerable by easter will be met. pic.twitter.com/WvzNdMNygN — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 8, 2021

What did Stanley Johnson say about having the vaccine?

Speaking about the vaccine, Stanley said: “I am very much looking forward to it. I’m going to be fancy free after that.

“One thing that is not quite clear to me is what rules will apply to people who have (had vaccinations), will we get a get out of jail free card?

“I think probably not.”

However, Kate – whose husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March after battling coronavirus – said: “Well I think they have made that quite clear Stanley.

“Your son has been saying this, you can’t just carry on in a care-free way because we don’t know if the vaccine protects you from spreading infection.”

Kate branded Stanley “naughty” on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Later in the show, Ben said: “We saw Stanley Johnson talking about what he has to do and how he has to behave – or not really knowing how he has to behave.

“Fortunately Kate put him right. He’s the prime minister’s dad, but he didn’t know, having had the second booster, what he can and can’t do.”

