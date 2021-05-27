Kate Garraway admitted things could’ve been “different” for husband Derek Draper had Boris Johnson’s government acted differently.

The Good Morning Britain host appeared on the show today, chatting to co-stars Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid.

And, after yesterday’s explosive Dominic Cummings claims, Kate was on the show to offer her opinion.

Kate Garraway was visibly upset talking about husband Derek today (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say about husband Derek?

Kate appeared visibly emotional while chatting to Ben and Susanna.

And, as she questioned the government’s handling of the pandemic, she also reflected on how things could have been “different” for her beloved Derek.

“I spend a lot of time reflecting on how things might have been different, in lots of ways.

“Both in the government’s handling of it, the scientific advice and the doctors’ advice specifically to Derek.

“It was definitely confused wasn’t it? I think hindsight is a wonderful thing but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t address what went wrong.”

Kate added: “Obviously there were things that could have helped.

“Just as there were doctors who said we could have given this medication at this point, we now know it would have definitely helped, but at the time we feared it might have killed him.”

Kate and Derek share kids Billy and Darcey (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Garraway says Gov should’ve acted differently

Speaking about the government’s handling of the pandemic, Kate then stated that things should have been done differently.

She said: “I am quite generous to the government generally that they were looking at a situation and thinking what is going to be the most harmful?

“If, as Cummings said, Boris Johnson was more obsessed with the economy, maybe he genuinely believed that was the biggest risk.”

However, she added: “It doesn’t mean to say that things like planning for a pandemic and planning for a lockdown… that should have been something that was in place.”

An upset Kate chatted to Ben and Susanna about how different things could have been (Credit: ITV)

How is Derek Draper doing?

Derek is home from hospital but still have a long way to go, Kate has said.

Last week she revealed that he has been “devastated” by COVID.

She also revealed that her husband – who she shares kids Darcey and Billy with – can’t really move.

