Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard lead tributes as GMB colleague quits team

Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard have paid tribute to a fellow Good Morning Britain colleague as he left the show today (January 14).

The pair waved goodbye to floor manager Tim following his lengthy career on the ITV programme.

During the final moments of the show, Kate and Ben went on to mention the team member.

Ben, 47, said: “Just a quick goodbye to our floor manager Tim who is leaving the show today, he has been with us for 40 years.

“We will miss you Tim.”

Kate, 53, added: “Let’s have a look at Tim, he’s been with us for 140 years – and Ranvir [Singh] knows you very well.”

The camera turned to Tim as he waved to viewers at home.

Kate and Ben were not the only ones praising Tim on the day.

Following the show, Davina McCall also took to social media to share her well wishes.

The Masked Singer star said: “Oh my god Tim is leaving?? Floor manager extraordinaire 40 years!!! Been in telly longer than me!!

“@GMB please give him a cuddle from me.”

In addition, This Morning‘s Dr Nighat Arif showed her support to Tim.

“Oh really!? Tim is brilliant on @thismorning too… he put me at ease from day one,” the television doctor added.

“Really lovely floor manager & utterly kind.”

Meanwhile, Kate was slammed by viewers over her behaviour on today’s show.

Oh really!? Tim is brilliant on @thismorning too… he put me at ease from day one. Really lovely floor manager & utterly kind 💕 — 𝑫𝒓 𝑵𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝑨𝒓𝒊𝒇 (@DrNighatArif) January 14, 2022

According to some, Kate interrupted and “talked over” co-host Ben on several occasions.

Many viewers took issue with the star during their interview with MP Damian Hinds.

Taking to Twitter, one complained at the time: “Interrupted Ben a few times too. Wasn’t a good interview.”

A second tweeted: “Kate Garraway zip-it. Stop talking over Ben Shephard.”

However, a third posted: “She’s asking the hard questions. We don’t want fluffy. Keep going Kate!”

It followed shortly after Kate was accused of “supporting Boris Johnson” during Thursday’s show (January 13).

