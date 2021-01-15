TV

Kate Garraway admits that home schooling is an added ‘torture’ she is struggling with

The GMB star is teaching her kids solo as husband Derek remains in hospital

By Rebecca Calderwood
Kate Garraway has admitted she is “really struggling” with the “torture” of home schooling her two children.

As schools are closed again, the presenter has been teaching Darcy, 14, and Billy, 11, while her husband Derek remains in hospital after battling coronavirus.

However, the change hasn’t been easy for Kate, 53, as she opened up on Good Morning Britain today (January 15).

Kate Garraway has admitted she is ‘struggling’ home schooling her two children (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say on GMB?

Speaking to co-host Ben Shephard, she explained: “We have made it to Friday, a collective sign of relief to anybody who is locked into the torture of home schooling.

“First time round, I was somewhat distracted at the time and a lot of people felt quite nice.

Read more: GMB: Kate Garraway calls out Stanley Johnson for ‘breaking coronavirus rules’

“The sun was shining, we thought, ‘Great, time with the children, let’s see what those teachers are doing’.”

In addition, Kate said: “Very quickly we realised how brilliant teachers are. This time around it’s a really struggle isn’t it?”

Ben agreed, saying: “I think it’s really hard this time because of the weather particularly. The kids want to just get back to school and be with their friends.”

Kate added: “They want to see other kids don’t they, and it feels like here we go again.”

What did GMB viewers say?

GMB viewers flocked to support Kate, as many agreed with the struggling star.

One concerned fan said: “The key thing is the emotional and social well being of children that online lessons cannot replace. Kids need social contact, building of friendships.”

Kate and Ben revealed it’s been ‘torture’ on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Another commented: “My youngest is almost 15 and just won’t entertain it. I’m at work so can’t be here to make him #witsend.”

In addition, a third said: “I’m due to throw the laptop through the window. Everything takes so long!”

How is Kate’s husband?

Earlier this week, Kate’s ITV co-star and pal Lorraine Kelly updated fans on Derek’s condition.

The 53-year-old has been in hospital since March as he battles the after-effects of coronavirus.

Kate Garraway Derek Draper at Christmas party
Derek is still in hospital after battling coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In her HELLO! column, Lorraine, 61, said: “Kate has been incredible dealing with the fact her husband Derek is still so seriously ill. He was hospitalised last March after contracting Covid-19 and is still fighting for his life.”

She continued: “Kate has never lost hope and like all of us cannot wait for the day that Derek is well enough to go home.”

Read more: Ben Shephard reveals toll coronavirus has taken on his own family as he supports Kate Garraway

Despite being poorly, the family were recently able to visit Derek over Christmas.

Speaking on GMB, Kate shared: “It was so wonderful but then also it sort of amplified how sad everything was and how different it is.”

However, now with the nation in a third lockdown, Kate isn’t able to visit Derek.

