Kate Garraway admits that home schooling is an added ‘torture’ she is struggling with

Kate Garraway has admitted she is “really struggling” with the “torture” of home schooling her two children.

As schools are closed again, the presenter has been teaching Darcy, 14, and Billy, 11, while her husband Derek remains in hospital after battling coronavirus.

However, the change hasn’t been easy for Kate, 53, as she opened up on Good Morning Britain today (January 15).

Kate Garraway has admitted she is ‘struggling’ home schooling her two children (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say on GMB?

Speaking to co-host Ben Shephard, she explained: “We have made it to Friday, a collective sign of relief to anybody who is locked into the torture of home schooling.

“First time round, I was somewhat distracted at the time and a lot of people felt quite nice.

“The sun was shining, we thought, ‘Great, time with the children, let’s see what those teachers are doing’.”

In addition, Kate said: “Very quickly we realised how brilliant teachers are. This time around it’s a really struggle isn’t it?”

Are you struggling with homeschooling this time round? @Benshephard and @Kategarraway discuss why many people are finding teaching their kids hard this month. We have an expert panel on after 8 so send in any questions you have below and we will ask as many as possible.👇 pic.twitter.com/dA8yAFJtC3 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 15, 2021

Ben agreed, saying: “I think it’s really hard this time because of the weather particularly. The kids want to just get back to school and be with their friends.”

Kate added: “They want to see other kids don’t they, and it feels like here we go again.”

What did GMB viewers say?

GMB viewers flocked to support Kate, as many agreed with the struggling star.

One concerned fan said: “The key thing is the emotional and social well being of children that online lessons cannot replace. Kids need social contact, building of friendships.”

Kate and Ben revealed it’s been ‘torture’ on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Another commented: “My youngest is almost 15 and just won’t entertain it. I’m at work so can’t be here to make him #witsend.”

In addition, a third said: “I’m due to throw the laptop through the window. Everything takes so long!”

How is Kate’s husband?

Earlier this week, Kate’s ITV co-star and pal Lorraine Kelly updated fans on Derek’s condition.

The 53-year-old has been in hospital since March as he battles the after-effects of coronavirus.

Derek is still in hospital after battling coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In her HELLO! column, Lorraine, 61, said: “Kate has been incredible dealing with the fact her husband Derek is still so seriously ill. He was hospitalised last March after contracting Covid-19 and is still fighting for his life.”

She continued: “Kate has never lost hope and like all of us cannot wait for the day that Derek is well enough to go home.”

Despite being poorly, the family were recently able to visit Derek over Christmas.

Speaking on GMB, Kate shared: “It was so wonderful but then also it sort of amplified how sad everything was and how different it is.”

However, now with the nation in a third lockdown, Kate isn’t able to visit Derek.

