Karen Pirie on ITV is set to be one of the channel’s big crime dramas towards the end of the year.

Based on the best-selling book series by Val McDermid, it features lead character DS Karen Pirie.

Now adapted for TV by the makers of Line of Duty, the cast has been announced.

So what’s it about and when’s it on?

Val’s Karen Pirie series is coming to ITV (Credit: YouTube)

What is Karen Pirie on ITV all about?

The three-part series – made by World Productions – is based on Val McDermid’s first Karen Pirie novel The Distant Echo.

In the first episode, Karen is tasked with reopening a historic murder investigation that has been the subject of a true-crime podcast.

When teenager Rosie Duff was found brutally murdered in Scottish university town St Andrews in 1996, suspicion fell on the three drunken students who were discovered at the scene of the crime.

Sigmund, Tom and Alex all claimed to have found the body.

But with a lack of forensic evidence, no charges were brought and the police investigation floundered.

Twenty-five years later, someone appears to be willing to risk everything to keep the secrets surrounding the case hidden.

Do the three men know more than they previously revealed?

Lauren takes centre stage (Credit: FS/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Who is in Karen Pirie?

Outlander actress Lauren Lyle has been cast in the lead role of DS Karen Pirie.

The 27-year-old Scottish actress has previously appeared in an episode of Casualty and BBC One series, Broken.

She says about the role: “I am completely overjoyed to be bringing the formidable force that is DS Karen Pirie to life through Emer Kenny’s slick adaptation.

The world Emer has created using the backbone of Val McDermid’s much-loved books is electrifying and hooked me immediately.

I couldn’t ask for a more creative, supportive and energetic team to be joining.”

Other cast members include former EastEnders star Emer Kenny (who played Zsa Zsa Carter), Chris Jenks and Zach Wyatt.

When will it be on?

There’s currently no word on when Karen Pirie will air.

And there’s also no word when it will start production.

However, with the cast now announced it’s only a matter of time until things get rolling.

With the main plotline taking place in Scotland, it’s safe to say production will happen in and around St Andrews and other Scottish locations.