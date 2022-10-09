Karen Pirie on ITV1: Will there be a series 2 of the show starring Lauren Lyle?

The first series of Karen Pirie has come to a dramatic conclusion, but will there be a series 2?

The show ended (Sunday October 09 2022) with Karen finally solving the case of who murdered Rosie Duff.

But could the show return for another run?

Here’s what we know about Karen Pirie series 2…

***Warning: spoilers from Karen Pirie series 1 ahead***

Will there be a series 2 of Karen Pirie?

ITV has not yet confirmed whether or not Karen Pirie will continue for a second series.

But we really hope it will!

While the show did end with the case solved and Karen happily walking off with her boyfriend Phil, there’s still so much to explore!

Karen Pirie is based on the character from Scottish crime writer Val McDermid’s book series.

The ITV show was based on the first book in the series, The Distant Echo.

Surprisingly, though, Karen’s character doesn’t even appear until 400 pages into the first book!

There are five more books in the series – A Darker Domain, The Skeleton Road, Out of Bounds, Broken Ground, and Still Life.

The seventh book is coming in 2023.

That means there are a lot more Karen Pirie stories to dramatise.

What cast would return for series 2?

Lauren Lyle who plays Karen has revealed that, if it were up to her, she’d “have signed off series 2 straight away”.

She added: “We didn’t want to leave the set!

“So yes, I think there’s a lot more to be done, the books are phenomenal.

“The next one is partially set in Tuscany, so why would we not want to do that?!

“But yes, she’s my favourite character I’ve ever played.

“I definitely feel we could go again if we are permitted.”

Well, at least Lauren is definitely up for a second series!

Zack Wyatt, who plays DS Phil Parhatka and Karen’s boyfriend, also shares that he’d be up for returning for a second series.

He says: “Phil certainly has a lot more to offer.

“It was so wonderful for me to play such a sensitive and complex character and being a black detective has its own difficulties and triumphs – I think it’s a big part of Phil’s story and there is definitely more to explore.

“I’ve spoken to Emer about it, we’ve had chats about the relationship between the police and the public now, and it’s a conversation we should all be having.”

Executive Producer Simon Heath says: “Whether we get to go again will ultimately depend on how well the audience responds to the first series but we have our fingers firmly crossed.”

Emer Kenny, creator and writer of the series, who also plays Karen’s best friend River, adds that she wants to adapt the rest of the books!

So watch this space!

What could Karen Pirie series 2 be about?

The second book in the Karen Pirie series follows the cold case of an heiress and her baby son, who are kidnapped in Fife.

But when new evidence is discovered in Tuscany, Karen re-opens the case.

Sounds like a great concept for a second series!

Also we’d like to see the relationship between Karen and DS Murray explored further.

Although Karen and Phil ended the series together and happy, she definitely still has chemistry with DS Murray played by Chris Jenks.

And with CS Lawson now in prison for Rosie’s murder, we’ll have to see how that affects DCI Lees (Steve John Shepherd) and the rest of the Fife police team…

All episodes of Karen Pirie are now available to watch on the ITV Hub.

