Karen Pirie on ITV: Who is in the cast of the new detective drama?

Karen Pirie has landed, and it’s the perfect drama for the Sunday night Ridley/Vera slot – so who is the cast?

The new three-part feature-length drama is based on the Val McDermid series of books.

The detective series follows DS Karen Pirie as she’s put in charge of a cold case.

But it proves to be a complicated review filled with shocking revelations and twists…

Actress Lauren Lyle leads the cast as Karen Pirie (Credit: ITV)

Lauren Lyle leads the cast as DS Karen Pirie

Lauren Lyle, 29, plays the lead and title character, Karen Pirie.

Karen is a young and fearless Scottish investigator with a quick mouth and a tenacious desire for the truth.

The Scottish actress got her start in theatre back in 2015, starring in National Theatre in Scotland and on the West End.

Her TV roles include a small role on Holby City, followed by a role in the Sean Bean drama Broken.

She then won one of her best-known roles, that of Marsali MacKimmie Fraser in Outlander.

You might also recognise her from the BBC hit, Vigil, where she played Jade Antoniak, a peace protester and the girlfriend of Martin Compston’s character Craig Burke.

She also starred in the 2018 film Tell It To The Bees as Annie Stock.

Emer Kenny plays River Wilde in Karen Pirie (Credit: ITV)

Emer Kenny stars as River Wilde in the show

Actress Emer Kenny, 32, plays Karen Pirie’s best friend, River Wilde.

She’s also a writer and adapted the Val McDermid novel herself.

Emer’s first role was in 2007 BBC drama Coming Down the Mountain.

In 2009, she made her film debut in the comedy horror film Lesbian Vampire Killers alongside James Corden.

She later joined soap spin-off EastEnders: E20, as Zsa Zsa Carter before joining the main show.

Emer also served as a writer on the soap.

Another one of her best-known roles is as Bunty in Father Brown.

She’s also known for her roles in BBC series Pramface, Showtime series The Curse and BBC Three series Badults.

Actor Chris Jenks plays Karen’s partner, Jason Murray (Credit: ITV)

Chris Jenks plays DC Jason Murray

Chris Jenks stars as Karen’s partner on the case, DC Jason Murray.

He previously starred in the Sky One family drama The Athena as Jamie.

But you’re most likely to recognise him as Steve Morley from Sex Education!

He also recently had a small role alongside Daniel Radcliffe in the series Miracle Workers.

Actress Gemma McElhinney as PC Janice Hogg (Credit: ITV)

Gemma McElhinney stars as PC Janice Hogg

Gemma McElhinney plays PC Janice Hogg, the officer who first finds Rosie Duff’s body.

The Scottish actress had her first big role alongside Chris Pine in the 2018 Netflix film Outlaw/King.

Since then, she’s starred in the movie Wild Rose and in the award-winning independent film Beats.

She’s also had small TV roles in Mrs Wilson and Two Doors Down.

Rules of the Game actress Rakhee Thakrar stars in Karen Pirie (Credit: BBC)

Rakhee Thakrar plays podcaster Bel Richmond in Karen Pirie

Rakhee Thakrar, 38, plays Bel Richmond, the podcaster who reopens interest in the case.

The actress got her start with small roles on Doctors and Holby City, before starring in the Zing series Cloud 9.

Of course, she’s probably best known for playing Shabnam Kazemi in EastEnders from 2014 until 2016.

Since then, she’s had a lot of notable roles including teacher Emily Sands in Sex Education.

Rakhee also starred in the TV mini-series version of Four Weddings and a Funeral as Fatima, Mia in The Girl Before and Maya in Rules of the Game.

She is set to star in the new Wonka movie next year.

Actor Zach Wyatt as DS Phil Parhatka (Credit: ITV)

Zach Wyatt joins the cast as DS Phil Parhatka

Zach Wyatt plays Karen’s colleague, and love interest, DS Phil Parhatka.

The actor hasn’t had a lot of roles yet, but he did play Jimi Hendrix in the Sky Art’s series Urban Myths.

He is set to star in The Witcher: Blood Origin, a spin-off of the popular Netflix original later this year.

Actor Gilly Gilchrist recently appeared in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Gilly Gilcrest plays DI Barney Maclennan

Gilly Gilcrest, 60, plays DI Barney Maclennan in Karen Pirie, an officer who was in attendance on the night of Rosie’s murder.

He’s probably best known as Jacques from Versailles, starring in the first series of the show.

He recently featured in the fifth series of Outlander as Geordie Chisholm.

He’s also had small roles in Emmerdale and In Plain Sight.

Anna Russell-Martin as Rosie in Karen Pirie (Credit: ITV)

Anna Russell-Martin plays murder victim Rosie Duff

Actress Anna Russell-Martin plays the murder victim Rosie Duff.

The actress has done a lot of work on stage, graduating from the prestigious Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with a BA in Acting in 2018.

She had her first TV role last year, with a small part in Casualty.

This was followed by a guest role in the Nicola Walker series Annika.

The Control Room actor Daniel Portman stars in the show (Credit: BBC)

Daniel Portman stars as Colin Duff in the Karen Pirie cast

Actor Daniel Portman, 30, plays the younger Colin Duff in Karen Pirie.

He is probably best known as Podrick Payne in Game of Thrones, a role he played from 2012 until 2019.

The Scottish actor also starred in Vigil as CPO Gary Walsh, and recently played dodgy Anthony in BBC’s The Control Room.

Actor Stuart Bowman plays CS Lawson Senior (Credit: ITV)

Stuart Bowman plays CS Lawson Snr

Stuart Bowman stars as CS Lawson Snr in the cast of Karen Pirie.

He’s probably best known as Bontemps in Versailles, and Stephen Hunter-Dunn, the head of the MI5 in the popular BBC series Bodyguard.

He’s also starred in popular TV series including Guilt, Deadwater Fell, and Grantchester.

Stuart also starred in the recent BBC series The Control Room as Ian.

River City actor Gary Lamont stars in Karen Pirie as Paul (Credit: Youtube/STV)

Gary Lamont is Paul in Karen Pirie

Gary Lamont plays Paul in Karen Pirie.

He’s another Outlander cast member like lead actress Lauren Lyle.

He played Evan Lindsay in the series.

You might also recognise Gary as Robbie Fraser in River City, which he starred in for over 200 episodes.

He recently starred in the disturbing BBC series The North Water last year.

Actor Kevin Mains as DS Jimmy Lawson Jnr in the Karen Pirie cast (Credit: ITV)

Kevin Mains joins the cast as DS Jimmy Lawson

Kevin Mains also stars as one of Karen’s colleagues, DS Jimmy Lawson – the younger CS Lawson – as he appears in flashbacks from the original case.

The actor played Paul McCartney in the ITV series Cilla.

You might also recognise him as DS Iain Boyd from the third series of Shetland.

Kevin Mains also starred in films Outlaw/King, Whiskey Galore and Beats.

Actor Steve John Shepherd in Karen Pirie as DI Lees (Credit: ITV)

Steve John Shepherd stars as Simon Lees

Steve John Shepherd, 49, plays Simon Lees in Karen Pirie.

Simon is one of Karen’s superiors in the show.

He’s best known as Michael Moon in EastEnders, the all-around horrible husband of Janine Butcher, who she eventually killed off.

The actor is also known for his role as Jo in the BBC dramedy This Life.

Fans of the adaptation of the Jaqueline Wilson novel Hetty Feather will also recognise him as Ambrose in the show.

He’s recently had small roles in London Kills and Agatha Raisin.

He has been married to fellow actress Anna Wilson-Jones since 2004.

Actor John Lumsden stars as Ziggy Jnr (Credit: ITV)

John Lumsden plays Sigmund ‘Ziggy’ Malkiewicz

Jhon Lumsen plays the younger Sigmund ‘Ziggy’ Malkiewicz.

This is his first major role.

He previously had small roles in Doctors and in BBC Scotland short Pancake.

Jack Hesketh stars in the show (Credit: Youtube/Jack Hesketh)

Jack Hesketh will play Tom ‘Weird’ Mackie

Actor Jack Hesketh plays the younger Tom ‘Weird’ Mackie in flashbacks across the series.

His best-known role to date is as David in the Albanian series Besa.

He’s soon set to star in the film Beautiful Disaster with Disney star Dylan Sprouse.

Actor Buom Tihngang plays Alex Jnr (Credit: ITV)

Buom Tihngang stars as Alex Gilbey in Karen Pirie

Buom Tinhgang plays the younger Alex Gilbey.

He has previously had guest spots in some big TV shows such as Death In Paradise, Doctor Who and Endeavour.

He recently featured in the BBC series Cheaters and in the Hallmark TV movie Caribbean Summer.

Actor Michael Schaeffer as Tom ‘Weird’ Senior (Credit: ITV)

Michael Schaeffer also stars as Tom ‘Weird’ Mackie senior

Michael Schaeffer stars as the older Tom ‘Weird’ Mackie, also known as ‘The Professor’ in Bel’s podcast.

You might recognise the actor as Longcross from Bodyguard.

He also recently starred as Stephen Kemp in the superb The Salisbury Poisonings.

Michael Schaeffer also had a big role in Star Wars: Rogue One as General Corssin, one of the baddies who commanded the flagship of Darth Vader.

Michael appeared in the Amazon mini-series The ABC Murders as Sergeant Yelland, and has had small roles in Grantchester, New Tricks, Vera and Chernobyl.

Ariyon Bakare as Alex Snr (Credit: ITV)

Ariyon Bakare plays Alex Gilbey senior

Actor Ariyon Bakare plays the older Alex Gilbey in the show.

The actor is probably best known as Carlo Boreal in His Dark Materials.

You might also recognise him as Duke of Hell Ligur from Good Omens and as Marcus Johnson from BBC series New Blood.

Other well-known roles include Dr Ben Kwarme in Doctors and Adrian Scott from Family Affairs.

He played Hugh Derry in the space film Life, alongside some big actors such as Jake Gyllenhall and Ryan Reynolds.

Just recently, he played Keeley Hawes’ ex-hubbie Paul in Crossfire!

Actor Alec Newman stars as Ziggy Sr (Credit: ITV)

Alec Newman stars as Sigmund ‘Ziggy’ Malkiewicz Sr

Alec Newman plays the older Sigmund ‘Ziggy’ Malkiewicz.

You might recognise him as Niven Guthrie from series six of Shetland, or Mark Tomlinson in Unforgotten.

Waterloo Road fans will also recognise him as Headteacher Michael Byrne.

He’s also known as Tony Pullings from ITV mini-series Fearless, King Aethelred from The Last Kingdom, and Dr Stephen Vendler from Showtime.

Who else stars in Karen Pirie?

Marnie Baxter plays Lynn Mackie, who you might recognise as Jenny from Shetland and Jo Lafoe from Coronation Street.

Bobby Rainsbury plays Grace Galloway.

Vigil fans will recognise her as Heather Cronin from the show.

The Field of Blood actor Barrie Hunter stars as Professor Keen.

Karen Pirie kicks off on Sunday September 25 2022 on ITV at 8pm. Episodes will be available on the ITV Hub.

