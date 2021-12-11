Karen Hauer has been ruled out of Strictly Come Dancing until next year, following a nasty knee injury.

The 39-year-old dancer was previously partnered with actor Greg Wise this series before their elimination.

Karen Hauer will not dance at the live Strictly finale (Credit: Instagram Story/karenhauer)

Karen Hauer ruled out of Strictly

She had remained on the show for the group dances and was due to make a live return for next week’s finale.

However, that will no longer happen after she injured her knee during rehearsals.

Karen will be unable to dance for at least four weeks while she heals.

Read more: 5 predictions Strictly Come Dancing fans are making ahead of tonight’s semi-final

Announcing the news on Instagram, the Strictly fave told fans: “So currently I have two things wrong with my knee.

“So there’s a little bit of a tear on my meniscus and then there’s also a little cartilage flap behind my knee but they’re very minor so instead of an op I got a knee injection so that’s good news.

“I mean, I am terrified of injections and needles.

“I hate needles so I’m glad that it happened already.

“I pretty much bit off [boyfriend] Jordan’s jacket but at least I’m not going into surgery which is good for now.”

This is very new to me

Karen went on to say it’s nothing ‘major’ – but requires rest for a month.

“No dancing for four weeks. I feel like I’m in Footloose the movie,” the Strictly dancer added.

Karen Hauer has updated fans after an injury forced her off Strictly (Credit: Instagram Story/karenhauer)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing staff ‘dreading Nina Wadia’s return for final after she slammed the show’

“I need to rest for a couple of days and then I start rehab on Monday.

“Strengthening, conditioning which is something that I’m really looking forward to. This is very new to me. I’m laying in bed and it’s almost 10am but it’ll be for my own good.”

Meanwhile, Karen updated fans this morning insisting her knee was “doing OK”.

Karen issues new update

Resting with her two dogs, Karen showed off the place where she received an injection into her knee.

It was complete with blood stained dressing.

Get well soon Karen!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!