Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Kara Tointon hints at EastEnders return

Former soap star Kara Tointon has hinted she could make a return to EastEnders as Dawn Swann.

The actress, 36, played the barmaid character in Walford for four years from 2005.

She has since gone on to play roles in Mr Selfridge, as well as winning the 2010 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

But in an appearance on Loose Women earlier today (Monday, July 20), Kara teased the possibility of an Albert Square comeback.

Could Kara Tointon return to EastEnders as Dawn Swann? (Credit: BBC EastEnders YouTube)

She was appearing on the ITV daytime show alongside partner Marius Jensen to chat about her latest project.

The couple have developed an app to share stories among families.

Never say never.

However, the prospect of Kara heading back to her BBC soap family will make many fans pay attention.

Asked about the feasibility of her playing Dawn again, Kara refused to rule it out.

Appearing on Loose Women with partner Marius (Credit: ITV Hub)

She said: "I never say never."

Is Dawn still alive?

Kara also noted Dawn had not been irreversibly written out of the show.

"I don't think I have been killed just yet," she added.

The TV fave also highlighted it has been a very long time since Soapland featured Dawn.

"It's been a while, 12 years or something," Kara continued.

"I loved my time on the show, a lot has happened since then, but never say never!"

However, last year Kara indicated a return was unlikely.

The Loose Women stars chatted with Kara and Marius (Credit: ITV Hub)

She said: "I think my time there was enough and I had a great time.

"I was there for a long time, I did well, I survived! It's been about 10 years, I don't know if my character is still alive to be honest.

"I just really enjoy doing different things, so I just don't see myself going back."

Dawn was the sister of Mickey Miller (played by Joe Swash). She was brought up by mum Rosie Miller and stepdad Keith and battled to build a relationship with her birth father, played by The Bill star Mark Wingett.

She conned her Albert Square neighbours to stump up for a boob job before working for Ian Beale and starting a relationship with married businessman Rob Minter.

However, Rob's wife Dr May Wright launched a desperate scheme to become the mother of Dawn and Rob's baby before an abduction plot was curtailed by the disappearance of Maddie McCann.

Dawn eventually departed on a canal boat with on-off man Gary Hobbs after she cheated on him with his boss Phil Mitchell.

- Loose Women airs on weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV

