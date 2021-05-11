Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix: Who’s in the cast? What’s it about and is it based on a book?

Netflix’s new superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy flies on to the streaming channel this week, but is Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix worth watching and what’s it about?

The cast features a famous former fashion model – which is a plus naturally! – and a British actor TV viewers will recognise from The Crown.

Although we’re not sure what Lord Snowdon would think of his green tights in his new role!

Here’s everything you need to know about Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix!

Tyler Mane as Blackstar in episode one of Jupiter’s Legacy (Credit: Steve Wilkie/Netflix)

Read more: The Sons of Sam on Netflix: Big questions NOT answered in the documentary

Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix: What’s it about?

Superheroes! Men (and women) in tights! Epic battles! And family dramas – all good so far.

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy.

But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations…

Netflix describes Jupiter’s Legacy as “an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty”.

The story is as much about the tensions of parenting as it is about heroism.

Even if the parents are a team of super-powered humans known as The Union…

Jupiter’s Legacy takes place across two different timelines, the first of which is in the late 1920s.

The other timeline is set in the present-day.

Is Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix based on a book or comic?

Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix is based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely.

The show will mainly follow the first five issues of Millar and Quitely’s Jupiter’s Legacy saga – with bits of the prequel Jupiter’s Circle sprinkled in.

The action sees two brothers clash over their differing ideals of what superheroes should be doing with their powers.

The fallout from this conflict falls on their children, who have thus far refused to step up.

The cast of Jupiter’s Legacy includes Josh Duhamel and Ben Daniels (Credit: Netflix)

Read more: New on Netflix May 2021: From laugh-out loud comedies to eerie science fiction dramas

How many episodes is it?

Jupiter’s Legacy has eight episodes in the first series.

This largely covers the first volume of the comic.

Each episode will be one hour long.

The first is called ‘By Dawn’s Early Light’.

Who’s in the cast?

Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb play The Utopian and Lady Liberty – still dynamic despite both being about 120 years old.

Their two children are now young adults struggling with the weight of what is expected of them and their legacy.

We could almost be describing the Royal Family!

Daughter Chloe is a brattish model spiralling into a sea of drugs and booze.

Josh Duhamel is famous for being a former model-turned-actor, who starred as Captain Lennox in Transformers.

Perhaps he’s just as famous for his marriage and subsequent divorce to Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie, with whom he has a son.

Leslie Bibb portrays Grace aka “Lady Liberty”, but TV viewers will know her as Viv in American Housewife, and Dakota in About a Boy.

British actor Ben Daniels portrays Walter aka “Brainwave”.

He’s known for his roles in Cutting It, House of Cards, The Crown and The Paradise.

Meanwhile, Andrew Horton plays Brandon aka “Paragon”, Elena Kampouris portrays Chloe Sampson, Matt Lanter is George aka “Sky Fox”, and Ian Quinlan plays Hutch.

Mike Wade, David Julian Hirsh and Tenika Davis also star.

Ben Daniels as Walter Sampson and Josh Duhamel as brother Sheldon in Jupiter’s Legacy (Credit: Marni Grossman/Netflix)

What do the critics say? Is it worth watching?

It’s early days, but opinion seems to be divided.

The Times’ James Jackson describes the show as a series that “wants to have its cake and eat it, being a furrow-browed deconstruction of heroism and a showcase for battling-the-baddies fare, with Spandex and capes”.

He adds: “It’s a series that aims to appeal in different ways to different audiences.

“Some will find the all-fighting bits an unwanted distraction to the thoughtful interludes and beautifully styled recreations of the 1930s.”

TV Insider says the series is like “This is Us but with capes”.

Damian Holbrook explains: “Jupiter grounds the costumed action with bursts of gut-punching family drama by focusing on the resentful kids (Andrew Horton and Elena Kampouris) of legendary heroes the Utopian (Duhamel) and Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb).”

He also promises “many layers” and “an early twist”.

How can I watch it and when?

Jupiter’s Legacy begins streaming on Friday May 07 2021.

The entire series will be available to binge and will stay on the streaming channel for the foreseeable future.

Jupiter’s Legacy streams from Friday May 07 2021 on Netflix.

Will you be watching Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.