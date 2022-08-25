BBC announces huge Eurovision news and fans are delighted

Junior Eurovision 2022 will be broadcast on the BBC for the first time in its history, the BBC announced today.

Eurovision 2023 is scheduled to take place in the UK after 2022 winners Ukraine were unable to host due to Russia’s war with the country.

And now there is another development concerning the Beeb‘s coverage of a separate Eurovision song competition for the first time.

Maléna won Junior Eurovision in 2021 (Credit: Junior Eurovision Song Contest YouTube)

Junior Eurovision 2022

It was confirmed today (Thursday August 25) that the Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast on the BBC for the first time.

The event will take place in Armenia following singer Maléna’s 2021 win with her song Qami Qami.

The show will air on CBBC, BBC One and BBC iPlayer and take place on Sunday December 11.

The competition is open to young people between the ages of nine and 14. And the winner will be determined by national juries and global online voting.

The first Junior Eurovision was in 2003 and held in Copenhagen in Denmark. Sixteen countries (including the UK) took part – and now a total of 39 countries have participated.

The UK is coming back to #JuniorEurovision! 🇬🇧 🥳 📺 2022 will see the country’s 4th participation, but first with @BBCEurovision + @CBBC! ⁰ Read more: https://t.co/E9Kx0VCTG7 pic.twitter.com/gXHzGjF3Ip — Junior Eurovision (@EurovisionJr) August 25, 2022

Who is the UK entry for Junior Eurovision?

The act representing the UK has not yet been confirmed.

However, Patricia Hidalgo, Director BBC Children’s and Education, commented: “We are beyond excited to bring the Junior Eurovision Song Contest to the BBC for the first time, and to showcase the diverse young musical talent from across Europe for children and their families to discover and enjoy together.

“This junior version of Eurovision will undoubtedly encapsulate the same spirit of unity that the adult contest brings, reflecting the heart of what CBBC is all about, an inclusive channel that celebrates the diversity and creativity in all children. I can’t wait to unveil our own musical talent who will proudly represent the UK.”

Armenia will host Junior Eurovision in December 2022 (Credit: Junior Eurovision Song Contest YouTube)

How fans reacted on Twitter

Eurovision fans made it clear on Twitter they are thrilled with the development.

“Excellent step in the right direction from the @bbceurovision team!” one social media user enthused.

“This is what we need to be doing! Taking part in both Junior and Adult Eurovision shows the BBC is taking it seriously again!”

Excellent step in the right direction!

Someone else greeted the news by tweeting: “Hurrah! After watching the Paris show last December, Junior Eurovision is a good watch (and it’s about half the length of the adult one!).”

Meanwhile, another supporter claimed: “What a fantastic decision by @bbceurovision. Demonstrating their shift in perception of Eurovision for not only themselves as a broadcaster, but as a nation.

“This is HUGE and will really spark up conversation, particularly around the BBC’s values/vision for children.”

