Sky has released a teaser trailer and first look images of Julian Fellowes’ The Gilded Age – but when is the start date?

How many parts is it, and who’s in the cast?

If you loved Downton Abbey, you’re bound to like this by the same creator.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming period drama.

The Gilded Age starts on Tuesday January 25 2021 on Sky Atlantic and Now (Credit: Sky)

Read more: Downton Abbey’s film sequel A New Era ‘will see iconic character killed off’

The Gilded Age – what’s it about?

Julian Fellowes has created The Gilded Age, an upcoming HBO period drama series.

First of all, the drama takes place in the United States during the tumultous Gilded Age, the boom years of 1880s New York City.

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change and of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems.

Families made – and lost – huge fortunes.

The Gilded Age story begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson).

She moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father, to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon).

Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an accomplished African-American woman, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war.

The feud is between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbours, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell.

In this exciting new world that’s on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or finally forge her own path?

When and where is it set?

The Gilded Age in 1880s New York City was a period of immense social upheaval.

The first episode lands us in 1882, when young orphan Marian arrives in New York to live with her aunt.

Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector as Bertha and George Russell in The Gilded Age (Credit: Sky)

Read more: Sky releases first official teaser to Sex and the City’s new series And Just Like That

How many parts is The Gilded Age?

The Gilded Age is a nine-part series – a co-production between HBO and Universal Television.

The HBO/Sky Original Series is expected to be one hour long per episode.

The Gilded Age start date – is it based on a book or novel?

The Gilded Age is not based on a novel.

Instead, it’s created and written by Julian Fellowes of Downton Abbey fame.

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook, and Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn in The Gilded Age (Credit: Sky)

The Gilded Age cast

TV viewers will not be disappointed with the cast of The Gilded Age.

Veteran actress Christine Baranski – star of Mamma Mia! – portrays Agnes van Rhijn, a proud and stubborn old money Dutch-American socialite clinging to the old values of New York City’s elite

Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon plays Ada Brook, sister of Agnes and reliant upon her charity.

Fargo’s Carrie Coon portrays Bertha Russell.

She’s determined to use her money and position to break into a polite society that resists change at every turn.

Homeland’s Morgan Spector stars as George Russell, a classic robber baron representing “new money”.

Meanwhile, UnREAL’s Denée Benton is ambitious writer Peggy Scott.

Newcomer Louisa Jacobson plays penniless orphan Marian Brook, who is sent to live with her estranged aunts Agnes and Ada.

Taissa Farmiga plays Gladys Russell, Blake Ritson is Agnes’ son Oscar van Rhijn, and Simon Jones plays butler Bannister.

Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel and Jack Gilpin also star.

The Gilded Age start date

The hotly anticipated series is coming to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW on Tuesday January 25 2022.

The second of nine episodes will drop on the following Tuesday.

Viewers can expect a new instalment every Tuesday thereafter.

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has written new series The Gilded Age (Credit: Sky)

The Gilded Age start date – trailer

First of all, the trailer shows Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) saying: “I want to make one thing clear.

“Power belongs to old New York, my dear, not the new. Never the new.”

She continues: “The old have been in charge since before the revolution.

“Until the new people invaded.”

When Cynthia Nixon’s character Ada Brook bravely intercepts the lecture, saying: “It’s not quite as simple as that.”

Agnes bites back: “Yes, it is.”

The trailer promises lavish sets and costumes, gorgeous surroundings and smoking hot resentments.

Finally, we’re told: “This January, in New World, a new age is about to begin.”

Watch the trailer below.

The Gilded Age arrives on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Tuesday January 25 2022.

Will you be tuning in to The Gilded Age on Sky? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.