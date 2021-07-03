Julia Bradbury says that skinny shaming trolls who suggested she had cancer left her feeling devastated after she posed in a bikini.

The BBC star says after she shared a picture of herself in the bikini recently she was taken aback by the reaction.

Julia, 50, was slammed for being “too thin” and some even asked if she was secretly undergoing chemotherapy.

The mum-of-three says the remarks left her feeling traumatised initially.

“They asked, ‘Have you had chemotherapy?’ Absolutely not. I do not have cancer,” she said.

“Initially it just makes you feel very sad,” she told The Sun. “Then online, very quickly, that skinny shaming became just nastiness which rolls into lots of very personal comments which have nothing to do with the original post.”

However, she insisted that even though it took her some time, she now feels more comfortable than ever with her body.

Julia says that no matter what trolls might say to her, she will “never stop” doing what she’s doing.

Julia refuses to stop posting pictures

“Positive body image for women over 50 is so important, so I will carry on doing what I’m doing. I’m not going to stop for the haters.”

At the time of the original post that sparked negative remarks, Julia made sure to hit back in a scathing response.

Alongside another snap of herself in a bikini, she wrote: “For those of you genuinely concerned: I’m 5ft 9 inches tall (1.75m) & weigh 9 stone 6 lbs. According to the NHS BMI indicator my BMI measurement is 19.5.

“The healthy weight range for my height is between 8st 13lb and 12st 1lb. So I’m a healthy weight.

“For those of you just trolling: How do you rate?” she questioned. “Skinny shaming is just as bad as fat-shaming.

Julia defiantly added: “It’s such a horrible, cruel, mindless state to be in and it does so much damage”.

