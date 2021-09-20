Judi Love shuts down Strictly Come Dancing ‘curse’ rumours on Loose Women

Judi Love has hit back at suggestions the so-called Strictly Come Dancing ‘curse’ could strike her partner this year.

The ITV star appeared on Monday’s Loose Women to share an update about her Strictly journey after being paired up with Graziano Di Prima.

While chatting about her progress, Judi referred to her partner as “Graz”.

Her fellow panellists were quick to notice, and then Judi went on to compliment Graziano’s physique.

What did Strictly star Judi Love say about her partner?

“Once I saw his little legs I was like oooh those legs look good to me!” she revealed.

“I was overwhelmed with joy he is so lovely, and obviously he is so beautiful to look at there is so much depth to him!”

Her compliments led her Loose Women co-stars to question her about the infamous Strictly ‘curse’.

Numerous stars have fallen victim to the curse, with the show breaking up more relationships than Love Island voters.

However, Judi insisted that talk of the curse doesn’t interest her.

She said: “Listen, the only curse we are having is to dance with our heart and to enjoy our experience!”

Judi is currently a single mum. However, Graziano is currently engaged to dancer Giada Lini.

Strictly thrown into chaos

Meanwhile, the show was thrown into chaos last week after some of the professionals reportedly refused the Covid-19 vaccine.

A source told The Sun: “The dancers who won’t get vaccinated have been a topic of conversation among cast and crew for weeks — even before the positive test.

“There were vocal protests from celebrities that they didn’t want to be paired with them. It’s a headache for bosses but employers cannot force workers to get jabbed.”

To make matters worse, last week reports emerged that one of the professionals had tested positive.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday (September 25) on BBC One.

