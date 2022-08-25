Judi Dench emotional as late husband’s watch gets repaired by The Repair Shop team

Dame Judi Dench became emotional after a treasured possession belonging to her late husband was given The Repair Shop treatment.

The acclaimed acting star had Michael Williams’ pocket watch repaired and engraved during a live session of the BBC programme.

Dame Judi, 87, was blown away by the experts’ efforts after they tinkered with the timepiece, making it tick again.

It is thought the watch had not worked for years beforehand. Dame Judi lost her actor husband to lung cancer in 2001.

Judi Dench and her late husband’s watch

According to the MailOnline, Dame Judi reportedly told those in attendance at the special show held at the Edinburgh TV Festival that the series’ stars had done a “sublime” job.

She also reflected that the mended item with Michael’s initials engraved onto it was ‘more than she could possibly hope for’.

The Oscar-winning star also detailed how she gave the watch to Michael in 1972, a year after they wed.

She gave him the gift while they were appearing in a play together – and Michael used the watch during the production.

He then “treasured it” and carried it in his pocket around with him for the rest of his life.

Dame Judi’s reaction

A clip shown during the event revealed horologist Steve Fletcher dismantled the watch to clean and repair it.

Before she was presented with the fixed watch, Dame Judi admitted she would be delighted to hear it working.

And when she did receive it, the much-loved star – who previously appeared in a spoof of The Repair Shop alongside host Jay Blades for Comic Relief – held it to her ear.

She also responded with heartfelt thanks when informed Michael’s initials had been put on its back.

That is more than I could possibly hope for.

“Oh my word, that is more than I could possibly hope for. Thank you so much,” she said.

Dame Judi added she was “full of admiration” for the show’s stars.

And she also indicated she would like to pass the watch on as an heirloom to her daughter or grandson.

