Judge Rinder appeared emotional as he spoke about his late grandma on Loose Women.

The 43-year-old star revealed that his grandmother died over the weekend on the ITV programme today (November 17).

Just days after his devastating loss, Judge Rinder opened up on their special bond to the panel.

Judge Rinder paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Judge Rinder on Loose Women

The star started the interview by honouring the “amazing women” in his life.

Judge Rinder firstly went on to mention his mum, Angela Cohen, for giving him “unconditional love”.

The presenter added: “At the centre of all of that was my grandma, who died at the weekend at 97.”

The show went on to share a throwback picture of his grandmother.

Composing himself, an emotional Judge Rinder continued: “Oh sorry. She was the spiritual and emotional epicentre of our family.

“My mum was a single mum and she would co-parent in many ways. She would bring us back to school and give us food.”

Robert lost his grandmother over the weekend (Credit: ITV)

He added: “She didn’t have a day of unkindness or bitterness. All she ever wanted in the truest sense, she wanted us to be happy.

“If we were happy around her and she was at a party with us, you could see this overwhelming sense of delight.

“To think that she’s not with us obviously leaves us empty, but I think of the joy.”

Judge Rinder recently announced his sad family news on Twitter.

Alongside a photo of his beloved grandmother, he penned: “My Grandma Lottie was born 97 years ago, working fearlessly through the bombs of the Blitz. She died this morning without a day of complaint or bitterness

“Her generation defeated tyranny, safeguarding freedom for us all. We must never forget their sacrifice! #RemembranceDay2021.”

My Grandma Lottie was born 97 years ago, working fearlessly through the bombs of the Blitz She died this morning without a day of complaint or bitterness Her generation defeated tyranny, safeguarding freedom for us all We must never forget their sacrifice!#RemembranceDay2021 pic.twitter.com/hDfobjXcMY — Robert Rinder MBE (@RobbieRinder) November 13, 2021

Star supported by fans

At the time, Robert received plenty of supportive messages from fans.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Saddened to read of your loss Rob RIP.”

A second shared: “God bless your grandma. Your family will be in my prayers.”

A third added: “I’m so very sorry to hear of your loss. I know the pain and how deep, I will say a prayer for this to not be too hard on your heart.”

In addition, a fourth tweeted: “I’m so very sorry for your loss. A grand age, but still a terrible loss for your family. My sincere condolences to you and your family.”

Meanwhile, Judge Rinder is set to host alongside Susanna Reid over the next few weeks on Good Morning Britain.

