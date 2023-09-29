Josie Gibson stuns fans with ‘beautiful’ transformation: ‘You look like a model’

This Morning star Josie Gibson stunned fans with her amazing weight loss transformation, with fans declaring she looks so good she looks “like a model”.

The 38-year-old star, who recently revealed her relationship status and life with son Reggie, put her best fashion foot forward in an Instagram post after fronting yesterday’s (September 28) show.

She looked gorgeous in a black pencil skirt and black and cream striped blouse – and it wasn’t long before her followers told her as much!

Josie Gibson shows off weight loss transformation

Taking to her comments section, one fan gushed: “I’ve always said it to you. You are without question the most beautiful woman on television. Add that to your wonderful heart and laughter. So so so so happy that everything going brilliantly for you Josie.”

Love the outfit and you look like a model!

Another added: “Best look yet! You and Alison are my faves this morning!”

Others couldn’t stop complimenting the presenter’s sense of style. “Can’t believe how much you have changed since BB,” said another fan. “That outfit really suited you.”

Another added: “Love the outfit and you look like a model!”

Josie Gibson talks about visiting harry Style’s hometown (Credit: This Morning)

Josie’s a ‘single Pringle’

The comments will surely give the lovely Josie a boost after she split from her new man.

Talking about being single recently, Josie confessed she has “high standards” in her dating life due to her son. She said: “I’m quite old-fashioned and I’m cautious about who I bring into my son’s life because I want to protect him. I’d have to be going out with someone a year before I introduced them to Reg.”

This comes after the star admitted she was seeing somebody new in last month’s episode of Shopping With Keith Lemon.

However, Josie explained: “I was love-bombed, but that didn’t work out. I’m single as a Pringle because I’ve got too much pride in myself and too much self-respect to ever go near anyone who doesn’t follow the same values I do.”

She continued: “You’ve got to be careful that people are with you for the right reasons. So the only man in my life is my Reggie.”

