Josie Gibson leaves This Morning guests in stitches as she reveals unflattering school nickname

This Morning host Josie Gibson had guests Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend in stitches on the show earlier today (Wednesday April 13)

That’s because the much-loved telly star opened up about a nickname she had at school.

Co-host Vernon Kay was also overcome with giggles due to the revelation, brought up because of Rupert’s role in a Star Wars miniseries.

Thankfully This Morning star Josie seemed to be milking the moment for laughs, putting the joke out there rather than being the butt of it.

Vernon Kay cracks up at Josie Gibson on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson’s nickname revelation on This Morning

The hilarity came about as the actors promoted their new Netflix drama Anatomy Of A Scandal.

Conversation with Rupert shifted onto his role in upcoming TV series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

He plays the as the Grand Inquisitor in the show, a deadly figure who hunts down Jedis.

As it turns out, the name of the series sparked Josie’s memory and she explained about what she associates it with in her mind.

Josie Gibson shows off her ‘fat’ earlobe (Credit: ITV)

Josie and her ‘fat’ earlobes

The presenter mused: “They used to call me Lobey-Wan Kenobi at school because my earlobes were so fat!

“They were massive.”

She told Rupert: “You’ve got Obi-Wan Kenobi but I was Lobey-Wan Kenobi.”

Every time I see Obi-Wan Kenobi it always reminds me of my fat earlobes.

Josie also drew attention to her left earlobe, pulling on it to aid sight of it, as the the studio guests and her co-host collapsed into hysterics.

Rupert joked he was impressed Josie is “owning” the nickname and greeted her as “Lobey”.

The three others sitting with her on the sofas then fell about again as Josie gleefully declared in her broadest Bristolian: “Every time I see Obi-Wan Kenobi it always reminds me of my fat earlobes.”

Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller were most amused (Credit: ITV)

How fans reacted

One fan was so entertained they suggested Josie should be given a full-time job on the ITV daytime series.

“#ThisMorning for the earlobe comment alone @Josiestweet should be a full-time presenter in @thismorning,” they tweeted.

Someone else agreed: “Josie and Vernon are A FAR better duo than Holly or Phil, and especially Alison and Dermot.

“I’ve genuinely laughed out loud a few times this week. That Big Bad Wolf dress shout yesterday and the earlobe one today have tickled me #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile another viewer admitted to being mesmerised by Josie’s lobes.

They posted: “Can’t stop looking at Josie’s [blank]ing huge earlobes now #ThisMorning.”

