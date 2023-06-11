I'm A Celebrity logo
This Morning star ‘lined up for I’m A Celebrity 2023’

Talks are said to be 'advanced'

By Robert Leigh

Josie Gibson is reportedly a target for I’m A Celebrity bosses, with one tabloid claiming the This Morning presenter is in ‘advanced talks’ to head down under for the ITV reality series.

The 38-year-old telly fave is said to be “interested” in being a jungle cast member. Additionally, The Sun indicates Josie has one eye on how the popular series hosted by Ant and Dec could boost her telly career even further.

What’s more, the tabloid even speculates about the kind of pay packet former Big Brother contestant Josie could receive.

Josie Gibson looks surprised
Would you like to see Josie Gibson on I’m A Celebrity? (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Josie Gibson for I’m A Celebrity 2023?

A TV source is reported to have claimed to The Sun that discussions with representatives for Josie are well underway.

They are said to have said: “I’m A Celeb producers have begun negotiations with Josie’s team to try and lure her with a £100,000 contract. Talks are at an advanced stage.

“Josie has been a fan of the series for many years and is interested and looking at the bigger picture of her TV career.

The stint could propel her into the mainstream and land her bigger gigs.

“The stint could propel her into the mainstream and land her bigger gigs.”

Josie Gibson poses
Josie is a popular presence on This Morning (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bristolian Josie, a mum of one, won the 2010 series of BB before going on to participate in Ultimate Big Brother.

She made appearances on the likes of Celebrity Juice, The Wright Stuff, Loose Women, Celebrity Dinner Date, The Jump before turning up on This Morning in 2019.

As well as fronting competitions for the ITV daytime series, Josie has also filled in as co-host on several occasions.

And she was sitting next to Holly Willoughby last week as the regular co-host made her return. Holly, 42, took a break as Phillip Schofield departed ITV.

Josie has also popped up on Cooking with the Stars, Bake Off Extra Slice, The Wheel and Saturday Night Takeaway.

ED! has approached representatives for Josie Gibson and I’m A Celebrity for comment.

Read more: Josie Gibson issues emotional message to Holly Willoughby amid backlash over their relationship on This Morning

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

