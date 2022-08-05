This Morning star Josie Gibson has confirmed she’s returning next week as she thanked Vernon Kay after today’s show.

Josie hosted on Friday with Vernon and viewers couldn’t get enough of their chemistry.

Following her stint on This Morning, Josie sent a sweet message to Vernon as she said she was “honoured” to host with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Josie Gibson on This Morning

Alongside a photo of herself and Vernon on the This Morning sofa, Josie said: “Mr @vernonkay I’m sorry I laugh at your jokes 10 minutes later but thank you for making my cheeks hurt.

Read more: Furious This Morning fans all make same complaint as James Corden’s sisters join team

“You are sooooo incredible at what you do and I’m honoured to have got the opportunity to present alongside you!”

Josie added: “Thank you to all of our guest today you were brilliant.

Josie praised Vernon after hosting This Morning together today (Credit: ITV)

“I’m back on Monday with another incredibly talented presenter @craigadoyle. Have fabulous weekend.”

Fans praised Josie in the comments and gushed over her dynamic with Vernon.

One said: “Love you 2! Always brighten my day! Dream team! Perfect together absolutely love watching you both.”

Another commented: “My favourite duo!!”

A third wrote: “Great to see you today with Vernon. You should be permanently presenting. Best day this week.”

Josie confirmed she’s back on This Morning next week with Craig Doyle (Credit: ITV)

This week has seen Vernon hosting with Rochelle Humes.

However, today there was a switch up as Josie took Rochelle’s spot.

It wasn’t just Josie and Vernon’s presenting skills that won over viewers today though.

Josie’s stunning look grabbed viewers’ attention as they gushed over her glam appearance on Twitter.

The star was wearing her blonde locks in a stylish updo with a green animal print dress.

One person tweeted: “Loving Josie’s dress.”

Another wrote: “Josie is so pretty.”

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

Finally, one gushed: “@Josiestweet Hey Josie, you looked gorgeous this morning! May I ask where your green zebra dress is from.”

Do you like Josie and Vernon hosting This Morning? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.