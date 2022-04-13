This Morning fans were flabbergasted earlier today (Wednesday April 13) after Josie Gibson mentioned her pet’s age.

Josie and co-host Vernon Kay were interviewing animal psychic Beth Lee-Crowther when Josie brought up her own dog.

Beth claims she can have telepathic conversations with pooches – and offered an eye-opening assessment of Josie’s pet’s health.

Not all viewers, however, were convinced by the claims of talking to animals.

Indeed, one social media users watching at home dismissed the segment as “scraping the bottom of the barrel”.

Josie Gibson opens up about her dog on This Morning

At one point during the discussion, Josie spoke about her own dogs.

The Big Brother winner has a French Mastiff called Roxy and a Norfolk Terrier called Millie.

A picture of Josie and Millie flashed up on screen – and Beth had a view on how Millie is doing.

She shocked Josie by suggesting she could tell, from the pic, that Millie has pain in her back legs.

Josie Gibson dog’s age revealed

Beth’s comment left Josie open-mouthed.

And while she didn’t address Millie’s health directly, she did reveal Millie has reached a grand old age.

That’s because Josie reckons Millie is probably over 20 years old!

How viewers reacted to Millie’s age

Viewers were taken aback by Millie’s age and expressed their surprise on Twitter.

“Josie’s dog is 20 years old, that’s some age #ThisMorning,” one social media user tweeted.

Josie’s dog is over 20? Wow.

Another posted, incredulously: “Josie’s dog is over 20???!!!!! #ThisMorning.”

“Josie’s dog is over 20? Wow #ThisMorning,” echoed another.

And a fourth, possibly sceptically, suggested: “I think Josie should double check her dog’s birth certificate #JustSaying #ThisMorning.”

How viewers reacted to the pet psychic

There were also tweets from viewers who were not sold on the idea of communicating telepathically with animals.

“Utter [blank],” chuckled one person.

“#ThisMorning scraping the bottom of the barrel.”

Another claimed: “The dog is telepathically telling me what’s wrong with him? Give over! #ThisMorning.”

And a third fumed: “What the hell is this [blank] on #ThisMorning. A dog psychic.”

