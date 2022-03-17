This Morning slammed for ‘advertising animal abuse’ as Josie Gibson presents from Cheltenham

This Morning favourite Josie Gibson headed to the races at Cheltenham today (March 17) on the show.

However, while Josie was having a whale of a time on screen, viewers at home didn’t greet the frequent visits to the race course with the same enthusiasm.

In fact, some avid fans of the show took to Twitter with the same complaint.

Josie Gibson was live at Cheltenham on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans complain over Josie Gibson’s Cheltenham segment

Josie was live from the races on This Morning today, with the show’s hosts Phillip Schofield and Alison Hammond crossing regularly to her for live updates.

However, over on Twitter, some complained about the inclusion of the segment, calling horse racing cruel.

One tweeted the show and said: “Ah yes advertising a form of animal abuse again.”

Read more: Phillip Schofield hit with fan criticism over Eurovision comments

Another replied to a video of Josie that This Morning tweeted.

They said: “@ITV #ThisMorning promoting cruelty to horses, gambling and lack of any measures for COVID.”

A third pointed to a segment that had run earlier in the show.

It told the story of people fleeing war-torn Ukraine having to leave behind their beloved pets.

They said: “Not sure how @thismorning can justify being at #CheltenhamFestival while also raising awareness of suffering animals in #Ukraine.”

They went on to claim: “70 horses have died horrible deaths in 20 years. Animal abuse is abuse no matter how much money is behind it.”

The stakes have never been higher! Place your bets before watching 🐎

1. Schofe’s Ahead of the Field

2. Galloping Gibson

3. Stop Hammond Time

4. Holly Filly-by pic.twitter.com/DfIx6bVxzd — This Morning (@thismorning) March 17, 2022

Complaints branded nonsense

However, not everyone was complaining.

In fact, one viewer hit back at the complaints.

They said: “#ThisMorning And here comes the ‘oh it’s animal abuse’ nonsense.”

However, they did come under fire for their tweet.

One animal lover responded, claiming: “Yeah but it is, 220 horses die each year to horse racing. For entertainment and nothing more.”

Phillip Schofield was joined by co-host Alison Hammond today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby’s This Morning absence

Others were more concerned that ITV missed its chance to reunite Alison and Josie on screen.

Taking to Twitter, they declared: “Pity they didn’t send Phil to Cheltenham we could have had Alison and Josie today.

Read more: This Morning hit by fresh presenting shake-up

“I think they are so good together.”

They added: “I’d just like to be rid of Phil and Holly to be honest #ThisMorning.”

Holly Willoughby is, of course, isolating at home after contracting COVID-19.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.