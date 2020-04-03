Josie Gibson breaks down on This Morning as she struggles in self-isolation with son

Josie Gibson broke down in tears on This Morning amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The former Big Brother star appeared on Friday's show (April 3) via video call to reveal her tips on coping with self-isolation.

Josie joined the segment with Davina McCall and Vanessa Feltz to discuss whether Big Brother - which they have all been a part of - was similar to the lockdown.

However, Josie was overcome with emotion as she admitted she's missing being around other people.

What did she say?

She said: "I will never ever take human interaction for granted again.

"I'm isolating with just me and Reg [her son] and I was thinking yesterday, when you cuddle or hug somebody those moments are so special," as she teared up.

Host Ruth Langsford said: "Oh darling. We're sending you a hug from us."

Trying to make Josie smile, Eamonn Holmes added: "One of the things when we view people's homes through webcams or whatever, people love a good old nose.

"I'm looking at your couch and I just want you to know that purple that you have there is the same colour of our couch in our good room."

I will never ever take human interaction for granted again.

Josie said: "We've got good taste. I'm sorry for bringing the mood down.

"Big Brother was so different because you are isolating with a bunch of housemates but now you're isolated from other people.

"It's just a totally different ball-game."

Davina then offered her support to Josie.

She said: "I love you so much and you're one of the most cuddly people I've met. I feel your pain.

"Get online straight after and I'm going to get in contact with you."

Josie said: "Oh love you Davina. You've all been so supportive over the years and I can't thank you enough."

After a break, the hosts checked in with Josie to make sure she was okay.

She said: "I'm so sorry, I'm so alright. I'm speaking to you lot and it's made me feel so normal again.

"Everyone's in the same boat and we're all doing so well.

"I'm so proud of everybody."

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, at 10am to 12:30pm.

