Josie Gibson makes spine-chilling confession about son Reggie’s bond with her late dad

TV’s Josie Gibson has spoken out about the bond her son Reggie has with her late father.

The This Morning presenter, 37, is the mother of four-year-old Reggie, who she shares with her ex-partner Terry.

However, after filming a Halloween segment in a haunted house for the ITV daytime show last month, Josie revealed that her son has been speaking to his late grandparent.

Josie presented a Halloween segment on This Morning last month (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson makes spine-chilling confession

She told the Daily Star that the hotel she’d visited was one of the most haunted places in the world.

“The energy there is weird – there was something you could feel. When I got home the next day I was in bed with Reg and he said: ‘Mummy, there’s a ghost next to me.’ I thought I’d brought something back with me from this haunted house!”

Josie then explained her shock when Reggie described the ghost as being her dad, who died when she was young.

She said: “I said: ‘Is it a nice ghost or a not nice ghost?’ He said it was nice and then: ‘Mummy, he’s behind you now. He’s so nice because he’s your dad.’

“My dad died when I was really young but I’ve never had a conversation about my dad with my son. Reg said: ‘He told me to tell you he loves you very much.'”

Josie went to a former pub in Gloucestershire for This Morning’s Halloween segment (Credit: ITV)

Reggie then revealed that he had also been speaking to his father’s late dad, too.

Josie asked Reggie who else he’s been talking to and he said “Daddy’s dad”.

Reggie then mentioned that he had “loved burning the boat”.

Josie said she spoke to Terry and asked about a burning boat.

He said that, years ago, his dad got “so fed up” of keeping his boat together that he burnt it down!

How Josie juggles motherhood and work

Earlier this year, Josie opened up about how she balances motherhood and work.

She told OK! Magazine: “Well, put it this way, I’ve just had to drive my little boy around the block to get him asleep to do this interview, and I’ve just taken him up to my local gym. My cousin’s up there and he’s keeping an eye on him in the pool.

“It’s an absolute juggle but I make it work. If you’re worried about having a baby, you’ll always make it work, it just happens – you just make it work.”

The presenter has also been open about her life as a single parent. Her and her child’s father Terry split four months after she gave birth.

