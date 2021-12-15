Josie Gibson reveals touching gesture from former This Morning star Eamonn Holmes

Josie Gibson has revealed a touching gesture from ex-This Morning star Eamonn Holmes today (Wednesday, December 15).

The 36-year-old posted a heartwarming snap on Instagram in which she revealed how much Eamonn has helped her with presenting This Morning.

What did Josie Gibson post on Instagram?

Josie returned to the This Morning sofa this week in Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield‘s absences. The star co-hosted the show alongside Vernon Kay on Monday. She previously hosted the show alongside Phillip back in November when Holly was ill.

Today, Josie posted a snap on Instagram paying tribute to Vernon after their stint fronting the hit ITV morning show.

Vernon is now hosting the programme with Rochelle Humes.

In the picture, Vernon and Josie can be seen sharing a smile as they sat on the This Morning sofa during Monday’s show (December 13).

Josie posted a lengthy caption alongside the sweet picture.

Josie co-hosted This Morning alongside Vernon Kay on Monday (Credit: ITV)

What did Josie Gibson caption the post?

“I am absolutely loving Vernon Kay on This Morning,” she wrote. “He is so brilliant isn’t he!”

“Proper salt of the earth, so genuine, and hilarious,” she continued. “It was a pleasure to host alongside him on Monday.”

The star then went on to praise the other This Morning presenters.

“We’ve been so lucky this week…Rochelle Humes, Tess Daly, and of course my queen Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.”

“WHAT A Week!!! Wahhhhhh so excited I could burst!” she added.

Fans of Josie Gibson and This Morning headed to the comments to let her know how much they were enjoying her stints on the show.

Josie co-hosted This Morning alongside Vernon Kay on Monday (Credit: ITV)

What was said in the comments?

“Well done huge achievement x,” one fan wrote.

“The best duo! Absolutely love you both it’s been absolutely fantastic the chemistry & laughter between you! Hope This Morning give you both a permanent presenter role! It’s well deserved,” another said.

“You are such a breath of fresh air Josie. Wonderful presenting,” another fan said.

Elsewhere in the comments, Josie gave ex-This Morning host Eamonn Holmes a heartwarming tribute too.

One fan commented on Josie’s post saying: “You are the best. Do miss Ruth [Langsford] and Eamonn too.”

Josie replied saying: “Very much so Eamon has helped me immensely. They are amazing.”

Eamonn Holmes recently announced that he was leaving This Morning after 15 years on the show. The 62-year-old Irish broadcaster is set to begin a new presenting job at GB News in 2022.

Holly and Phillip will be back on This Morning on Christmas Day at 10am.

