Josie Gibson had therapy for TV appearance after being triggered by childhood experience

This Morning star Josie Gibson has been a familiar face on telly for over a decade – but the former Big Brother winner once needed therapy due to her involvement in one particular show.

Josie, 36, stars alongside Robert Rinder as they appear in a repeat of Tipping Point: Lucky Stars this weekend.

But thankfully, that ITV showing was no doubt a whole lot less stressful than when she participated in The Jump…

Josie Gibson on therapy: “I think I did the right thing” (Credit: YouTube)

What show involved Josie Gibson seeking out therapy?

Josie signed up for the 2017 series of Channel 4’s The Jump.

However, Josie was the first celebrity eliminated from the show after not taking part in the live ski jump.

She explained to Digital Spy in February of that year why she found the experience so gruelling. Josie noted she was “mentally drained” by it.

She also admitted she expected the ski jump to ‘be much smaller than it appeared on TV’ and was ‘terrified’ by it.

However, the TV presenter also noted how she felt the action she took was for the best.

I had a fear of jumping off things and I didn’t know.

Josie said: “I thought they made it look bigger on TV but it’s like a block of flats, you have to get into an elevator to get to it. I had to have therapy to get to the Jump. It helped my mindset – and all the sports people have therapy throughout their career so I think I did the right thing.”

Josie couldn’t go through with her jump on The Jump (Credit: YouTube)

‘Childhood trauma’

Josie also revealed the show’s central task triggered her over an unsettling past event.

She explained: “It all stemmed from a childhood experience – I jumped from a container to another and fell through it into stinging nettles and fibre glass and red ants.

“I had a fear of jumping off things and I didn’t know. So I had therapy.”

Thankfully, it isn’t a spoiler to reveal Josie doesn’t have to do any jumping whatsoever in Tipping Point: Lucky Stars.

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars is on ITV, Saturday January 15, at 3.30pm.

