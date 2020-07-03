Josie Gibson accuses This Morning bosses of ‘lying’ to her as she screams on theme park ride

Josie Gibson accused This Morning bosses of 'lying' to her as she went on another theme park ride.

Last week, the presenter jokingly threatened to quit the daytime show after she took a ride on ICON at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, which looked terrifying.

Today (July 3), Josie was at LEGOLAND Windsor Resort and went on a pirate ship ride - something producers cheekily said she wouldn't have to do.

Josie was at the theme park to see what coronavirus safety measures they've put in place ahead of reopening tomorrow (July 4).

What happened?

She spoke to Operations Director Karen as they sat on the ride.

Josie said: "Right they've promised me, not like Blackpool, that this ride will not go."

As Josie began interviewing Karen, she said: "We're not going anywhere are we?

"They promised. I said to them, 'how is this going to be?' and they said, 'it's going to be smooth sailing.'"

She warned: "They better not start this ride! I know they're going to do it to me."

The ride then started as the pirate ship began swinging back and forth, getting higher each time.

They told me it would be smooth sailing and they completely lied to me!

She exclaimed: "Oh no!" as she tried to continue her interview with Karen.

Josie was left screaming as the ride swung higher, but being the professional she is, she carried on asking questions about the theme park reopening.

Back in the studio, hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes were in fits of laughter watching Josie.

Josie asked Karen: "Did I ask you which measures you have put in place?" as she screamed.

She shouted: "Why do they do it to me Karen?! Stop! Why do you do this?

"Karen, I'm so sorry about that because I'm trying to conduct a professional interview with you here.

"They told me they wouldn't start the ride, they told me it would be smooth sailing and they completely lied to me!"

As the ride stopped, Ruth said: "Poor Josie! She should know that we're going to do that to her now shouldn't she?

"Not in a million years would you get me on something like that."

Meanwhile, viewers were in hysterics watching Josie.

What did they say?

One person wrote on Twitter: "Josie Gibson makes my day when she’s on a ride, just hilarious."

Another said: "OMG brilliant again. This is how I am on rides but I have to try them.

"More please, Josie never fails to put a smile on my face."

In conclusion, a third added: "Please can you let Josie Gibson go and review all the theme parks and the rides. She is hilarious."

Not sure Josie would agree to that!

