Jonnie Irwin has revealed the devastating mistake he made following his cancer diagnosis.

The former A Place In the Sun presenter has terminal cancer after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020.

Jonnie revealed on Morning Live earlier this week that he wished he’d done things differently and taken out critical illness cover.

The star explained that he has had to continue working as his terminal diagnosis insurance won’t be paid until after his death.

The 49-year-old shares son Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two, with his wife Jessica Holmes.

The presenter opened up about not having ‘critical illness’ cover on Morning Live (Credit: BBC)

Jonnie Irwin on ‘critical illness’ cover

Speaking with presenters Gethin Jones and Kimberley Walsh, Jonnie said: “So when you get a terminal diagnosis, it covers you for when you’re gone.

“But a terminal diagnosis can go on for years and it will affect… your illness affects your work.

“So if you’re unable to work and you’re waiting for this payout, who is going to pay the rent? So critical illness is a policy you take alongside that and that kicks in as soon as you’re ill.

“I didn’t take that and that put a lot of pressure on having to work on days when I didn’t want to go to work, and that’s one mistake I say to everyone.”

The 49-year-old presenter kept his diagnosis a secret so he could continue working (Credit: Channel 4)

Jonnie Irwin kept his diagnosis a secret

Jonnie also spoke on Morning Live about how he kept his diagnosis a secret so TV producers would give him work.

Explaining his reasons, he said: “As soon as people find out you’ve got cancer they write you off. Yes, I have stage four and it’s terminal – but not yet, so let me live my life while I can.

“Yes, I’m a family man and I need to put a roof over our heads and food on the table. But work is something that’s really important to me. It also stops me thinking about cancer.”

After his diagnosis was revealed to A Place In The Sun, Jonnie claimed that his contract wasn’t renewed.

He told The Sun: “As soon as I told A Place In The Sun about my diagnosis they paid me for the rest of the season but didn’t renew my contract. They knew I wanted to carry on.

“That hurt. That broke my heart. I feel hugely let down. I can’t even watch the show now.”

Channel 4’s statement

Following Jonnie’s statement, Channel 4 claimed that the production company Freeform were not able to secure “secure adequate insurance” for the presenter.

They stated: “No stone was left unturned in trying to enable Jonnie to continue his international filming with us during COVID but the production company were unable to secure adequate insurance cover for him.

“We, of course, understand how frustrating this must be for him at this incredibly difficult time.”

