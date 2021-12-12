ITV viewers all make same complaint as Holly Willoughby appears on Jonathan Ross Show

ITV viewers are all making the same complaint after Holly Willoughby appeared on Jonathan Ross’ talk show.

The This Morning presenter, 40, was a guest on the ITV chat show along with Joanna Lumley, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jamie Dornan and Usain Bolt.

Holly Willoughby appears on the Jonathan Ross Show – but fans have the same complaint (Credit: ITV)

However fans feel like no-one else had a chance to speak.

Instead they have accused the show of making it The Holly Show – and sidelining the others.

One fan said: “Why all #thismorning rubbish on the #jonathanross tonight or is it the @hollywills show?”

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield host final show of 2021 as fans complain

In addition, a second said: “Is this the #Jonathanross show or ‘This Morning’?

“Absolutely over the other female guests being ignored. Turned it off as it was the ‘Holly’ show and I wanted to hear more from the Joanna and Shalom @wossy.”

Finally, a third said: “I am sure only Usain and Holly have actually spoken. Was there any point in the other guests #jonathanross?”

However, others loved seeing Holly on the show.

One gushed: “Cannot wait to get your book @hollywills loved seeing you on @wossy @ITV tonight! You rock.”

Another told Holly: “Wow you look amazing tonight on the Jonathan Ross show.”

Holly Willoughby reveals horrifying puppy story

Meanwhile, on the show, Holly also took full advantage of not being on daytime television – by swearing.

The presenter told how the recent addition to her family – puppy Bailey – wasn’t quite what she was expecting.

She told how her first morning with the Golden Retriever was horrifying.

Host Jonathan was accused of focusing on Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

However, after Bailey’s first night with the family, Holly was greeted by a pungent smell when she went downstairs to wake up her.

“Before I saw her, I could smell her,” Holly explained.

“I lifted the flap and I swear to God it was like something out of a horror movie.”

Read more: This Morning host Holly Willoughby blasts ‘untrue and unfair’ rumours about her

Meanwhile, Holly added: “She was covered in her own [expletive]. She’d gone from white and perfect to just stinky and smelly.

“I looked and thought ‘if I let you out you’re going to run through and cover the whole house in this.'”

With stories like this, who wants to know what the other guests had to say?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!