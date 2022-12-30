Jonathan Ross reveals daughter now using wheelchair as he updates on chronic health condition

Jonathan Ross has given fans an update on his daughter who is battling a chronic health condition.

The chat show host discussed his daughter Betty’s battle with fibromyalgia on Loose Women today.

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body.

He revealed that although she currently can’t walk far, she has been ‘showing some improvement.

Jonathan Ross spoke about his daughter on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Jonathan Ross gives health update on Loose Women today

Speaking on Friday’s Loose Women, Jonathan said: “She has fibromyalgia and she has chronic fatigue syndrome and POTS syndrome as well, which is where your heart rate shoots up.”

Jonathan went on to share that they have managed to find a treatment that has been working for Betty.

He said: “We found a good… there’s a thing called the Perrin treatment. The guy who invented it, he came to talk to me about it and she looked it up online because she’s a smart young woman, so she has to want to do the treatment.”

He continued: “You know, I mean, I can’t just say to her ‘try this, try that’ if she thinks it’s wrong in some way and if she’s not going to enter it one hundred percent, of course it’s not worth doing.

“But we’ve been having that treatment going on and she’s definitely showing some improvement.”

He went on to reveal the impact that the condition is having on Betty’s ability to live a normal life.

He shared that she is showing some improvements (Credit: ITV)

‘She still can’t walk very far’

The TV star continued: “She still can’t walk very far. We got her an electric wheelchair in the summer, so we can at least go out and go for walks with the dogs and that’s lifted her spirits a lot.

“Because that’s the problem, if anyone out there who knows or who’s got someone with a long-term illness, you know, it’s the depression.

“Being stuck indoors and not being able to join in with things because even stairs are a challenge to her.”

