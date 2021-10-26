Jonathan in The Long Call: Who plays Matthew Venn’s husband and who was he in EastEnders?

Jonathan in The Long Call aroused suspicion from viewers last night (Monday October 25) – not because he was a suspect in the murder, but because they recognised him from somewhere.

And their suspicions were correct – actor Declan Bennett played a character in a very well-known soap as recently as 2017.

So who does Declan play in this four-part crime drama and who did he play in EastEnders?

Declan as Jonathan (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Jonathan in The Long Call?

In the very first scene, viewers were introduced to DI Matthew Venn and his husband, Jonathan.

Together they had moved back to Matthew’s Devonshire home town of Ilfracombe, which leads to some buried memories resurfacing.

And of course there was a murder to solve, as well.

Viewers instantly recognised Jonathan, or at least they thought they did.

Wait, is the husband Charlie Cotton? #TheLongCall — Stewart Bain (@_Stewart_Bain) October 25, 2021

Thought that was the actor who played Charlie Cotton in #TheLongCall — Hutcherson Barlow (@mrsjhutch28) October 25, 2021

What did viewers say when they saw Jonathan in The Long Call?

One viewer asked: “Wait, is the husband Charlie Cotton? #TheLongCall.”

While another exclaimed: “Thought that was the actor who played Charlie Cotton in #TheLongCall.”

And they were right.

Actor Declan Bennett not only plays Jonathan Venn in ITV’s new four-part crime drama, but he also played Charlie Cotton in the BBC soap.

Declan played Charlie Cotton in the soap (Credit: BBC)

Who did Declan play in EastEnders?

In 2014, Declan joined EastEnders, playing Charlie – the long, lost grandson of Dot Cotton.

And even though he was only in it for a year, Charlie was involved in some memorable storylines.

He got married to Ronnie Mitchell, was involved in a car smash and had an affair with Ronnie’s sister Roxy.

He also got involved with Vincent Hubbard, who, along with Roxie, tried to bump him off.

Despite leaving in 2015, Declan returned in 2017 where he fights for custody of he and Ronnie’s son.

What else is Declan famous for?

Declan, 40, also has some musical history.

He first appeared on This Morning in 1999, one of nine teenagers up for a role in a new boy band.

Thanks to his appearance, he was drafted another boy band – Point Break – and they went on to have five top 20 singles and toured the world.

Since then, Declan has appeared in West End musicals like Taboo and Rent.

He still releases music under his own name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Declan Bennett (@thisainttherapy)

Is Declan gay in real life?

In real life, Declan is indeed out and proud.

In July 2018, the actor and musician took to Instagram to wish everyone a happy Pride day.

Pictures lying on a rainbow-coloured road crossing, he said: “Proud as [bleep]. Happy Gay London Pride my friends.

“Yes that’s a manhole next to my head. #gaypridelondon #outandproud #lyingdownontopofarainbowroadinnyc #nylon.”