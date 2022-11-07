JOMO by Liv Bentley: The MIC star’s new sexual wellness brand is on the up

Made In Chelsea fans may be familiar with Liv Bentley and her very own sexual wellness brand JOMO that she only launched last year.

The brand sells various different oils and products and its already getting plenty of airtime in the new series of the reality show.

So what is Olivia Bentley’s new brand?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Olivia Bentley’s business sells a collection of intimate products and oils (Credit: E4)

What is Liv Bentley’s new company JOMO?

Liv Bentley‘s brand, JOMO, is an intimate product line that sells a collection of arousal oils and lubricants.

The wellness brand combines her products with CBD to stimulate desire, increase pleasure and even help with mental health.

Their website, JOMO London, says: “Our luxurious CBD-infused products feature all natural ingredients to help alleviate anxiety, reduce pain and improve both mental and sexual wellbeing.”

The team have also suggested that the brand’s products may help with the pain related to certain women’s reproductive health issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOMO LONDON (@jomo.london)

In an Instagram post, they revealed: “One of the main benefits of CBD is its anti-inflammatory properties. It can help relax muscle tension and support blood flow which promotes physical arousal. It’s not just about sexual pleasure though…

“Research increasingly suggests that CBD can help relieve pain associated with endometriosis, vaginismus, and chronic pelvic pain. Decreased pain and increased pleasure? That’s what we mean when we talk about JOMO’s mojo.”

What does JOMO stand for?

We’re all obsessed with Olivia’s new brand but what does the name JOMO stand for?

JOMO means Joy Of Missing Out.

When was JOMO launched?

In November 2021, Liv announced her new venture with celebrity makeup artist Bella Campbell, JOMO.

Olivia teased the launch of her new brand last year in an Instagram post.

Alongside a photo of her CBD arousal oil, she captioned the post: “All Good Things Come To Those Who Wait. @jomo.london. Coming soon.”

The company has also earned itself multiple mentions on the new series of Made In Chelsea.

They even had their own launch party on the show, which quickly got heated when Liv went head-to-head with Maeva.

At a recent launch party, Olivia celebrated joining a global shopping platform, WeShop.

The WeShop platform allows people to shop for everyday goods as well as luxury items whilst simultaneously owning a stake.

For every purchase the customer receives 20 per cent of the purchase price in free shares in the company.

Olivia was joined by TV star Tina Stines and Sexpert Ky Hoyle was also on hand to take part in a panel discussion.

The discussion was on empowerment and how to be intimate with you partner.

At the launch, Olivia said: “It’s amazing to be involved in a British tech company that is taking on the world. WeShop is making retail history and I’m thrilled my brand JOMO is part of the revolution!”

Olivia launched her own business to empower women (Credit: E4)

JOMO by Liv Bentley: Why did she launch the company?

In an Instagram post on the official JOMO account, @jomo.london, Olivia shared her reasons for starting the brand.

The Made In Chelsea star revealed that she wants women to feel like they can openly discuss their desires without shame.

Olivia said: “Empowering women is something that I strive for and I strongly feel that no one should suffer in silence.

“By openly discussing the more intimate health issues we hope to take the shame and embarrassment out of it and inspire more people to openly discuss their wants and needs.”

Read more: Made In Chelsea: What happened with Harvey and Inga? Why did he split from Emily?

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, November 7 on E4.

Are you enjoying the new series of Made In Chelsea? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.