Johnny Vegas has lost an incredible five stone over the years after overhauling his lifestyle.

The much-loved comedian appears on ITV’s Cooking With The Stars tonight (July 27), alongside professional chef Rosemary Shrager.

But how did Johnny manage to lose weight? And what prompted him to shed the pounds?

Johnny Vegas has lost an incredible five stone over the years (Credit: ITV)

When did Johnny Vegas’ weight loss journey begin?

Johnny, 50, previously weighed 18 stone when he was at his heaviest.

However, he decided to swap his regular fry ups for healthy options in a bid to change his old ways.

During an appearance on Loose Women, Johnny explained that his new habits were part of a lifestyle overhaul.

I have cut out things, it’s a lifestyle change

The comic said: “I have not done a diet in anyway whatsoever.

“I have cut out things, it’s a lifestyle change.”

He continued: “Then you can live with it and you don’t feel like you are denying yourself anything – apart from cheese!”

Johnny appears on the Cooking With The Stars alongside Rosemary Shrager (Credit: ITV)

Johnny has previously given fans a glimpse into his diet on social media.

Back in 2018, the comedian shared a picture of his rather healthy breakfast.

The dish consisted of scrambled egg, tomatoes and avocado.

Read more: Cooking With The Stars on ITV: Meet the professional chefs

He captioned the post: “It’s a far cry from a Thatto Heath fry up… ooh you’ve changed Vegas. Apologies fellow tweeters, busy of late and treating our chats like a bacon butty, sadly an all too rare a treat of late.”

But while the star has lost an impressive five stone over the years, he’s careful not to boast about it.

He also said on Loose Women: “I am very careful about coming on and celebrating weight loss because it makes other people feel bad.”

It's a far cry from a Thatto Heath fry up….ooh you've changed Vegas.

Apologies fellow tweeters, busy of late and treating our chats like a bacon butty, sadly an all too rare a treat of late x pic.twitter.com/DaxztvBPmK — Johnny Vegas (@JohnnyVegasReal) July 18, 2018

What prompted Johnny to lose weight?

Meanwhile, Johnny decided to tackle his weight after losing his dad to cancer in 2017.

The Carry On Glamping star previously opened up on the decision on This Morning.

At the time, he revealed: “If you had a good parent and you miss them. Your responsibility then is to hopefully try and be a decent parent to your own children – and be around.

Read more: Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping – Is Johnny Vegas married and who is Beverley Dixon?

“The big thing is my smoking that I want to stop, but the last time I stopped I piled weight on. So I need to get light enough to exercise… it’s taken 15 months of walking past bread, and cheese and everything I love!”

Johnny shares 18-year-old son Michael Pennington Jr with ex-wife Kitty Donnelly.

Meanwhile, the star also has six-year-old Tom with second wife Maia Dunphy.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.