Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping comes to a bittersweet end on Channel 4 tonight – but will there be a Carry on Glamping second series?

And what is Johnny Vegas doing next?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Johnny and Bev try to create the country’s coolest glampsite (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping – what are the prices of Field of Dreams?

Carry on Glamping on C4: Will there be a second series?

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping concludes with episode four on Wednesday (May 26 2021).

And Johnny finally manages to unveil his dream project – his Field of Dreams glamping campsite.

But that doesn’t mean there’s no chance of a second series.

Far from it, in fact.

Although Channel 4 has not confirmed if Johnny will return, episode four ends with a nod to future plans for the campsite.

In surprisingly touching scenes, Johnny tells friend and PA Beverley Dixon: “We created a campsite and it’s beautiful.

“It’s been such a long time since I created something beautiful.

“My career is about ranting. I don’t want to rant, I want to embrace.”

Comedian Johnny goes on to reveal he has another idea for his glamping site.

He tells Bev he wants to turn his attentions to “helicopter treehouses”.

Watch this space!

What is Johnny Vegas doing next?

Johnny currently stars in Meet the Richardsons on Dave.

It’s a mockumentary focusing on real-life comedy couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont, who play fictionalised versions of themselves.

Johnny appears as himself.

He also stars in Murder, They Hope on Gold.

The UKTV original series stars Johnny and Sian Gibson as a pair of amateur sleuths who prepare to give up their coach tour business in order to set up their very own detective agency.

However, their friends and family are sceptical that the pair have what it takes.

Later his year, Johnny portrays Arthur Braxton Sr. in the film The Drowning of Arthur Braxton.

He also plays Giro in upcoming movie Womble – a dark comedy about a man living with Aspergers syndrome.

Johnny will reportedly portray Moz in the as-yet untitled ‘Ideal’ film, too.

This is a planned movie version of his BBC Three comedy series Ideal, which ran from 2005 to 2011.

Moz is a drug dealer who has very strange clientele who come and go from his flat.

A news update on writer Graham Duff’s website said: “Having written 53 episodes of his BBC TV comedy drama Ideal, Graham is now creating an Ideal feature film.

“The film, which follows the misfortunes of Moz (Johnny Vegas), will keep the action rooted within the Manchester weed dealer’s flat.”

Johnny Vegas has turned his dream into a reality (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: What is Johnny Vegas’ glamping campsite website? Where is it and can I book?

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping episode four

After two gruelling years during which Johnny Vegas has seen his plans for his glampsite hit by every problem imaginable, he is finally ready for the grand unveiling.

Unfortunately, it’s in front of his harshest critics – his family and friends.

With the final vehicles arriving, there’s time for Johnny to deceive his assistant Bev one more time…

Johnny presents her with the 1950s camper van he bought and restored as a gift.

As last-minute preparations on the site continue, Johnny inspects the renovated fire truck which quickly takes a wrong turn as he manages to get stuck on the roof!

And things get worse from there…

As he and Bev prepare for the arrival of the much-loved Maltese bus that started the whole adventure, disaster strikes one final time.

Last in the series.

Johnny Vegas: Carry in Glamping concludes on Wednesday May 26 2021 at 10pm on C4. All episodes are available to watch on All 4.

Have you enjoyed Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.