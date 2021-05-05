Johnny Vegas’ amusing foray into glamping is the focus of a new Channel 4 series – but does he have a wife?

How old is he, and who is his sidekick Beverley Dixon?

Johnny Vegas and Beverley Dixon in Carry on Glamping (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Johnny Vegas and what is he famous for?

Johnny Vegas is an English comedian, actor, writer and director.

Not a lot of people know that he made his television debut in 1996, as a contestant on Win, Lose or Draw under his real name of Michael.

He later gained a wider audience as a regular member of Shooting Stars.

Following a successful career in stand-up, Johnny went on to appear on numerous TV comedy panel shows including QI, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Taskmaster and The Last Leg.

He’s also appeared as an actor in numerous TV shows.

Johnny portrayed drug dealer Moz in the BBC comedy Ideal, Geoff Maltby aka “The Oracle” in the ITV sitcom Benidorm, and Eric Agnew in the BBC sitcom Still Open All Hours.

Viewers also know him for roles in 2001’s Happiness, 2004’s The Libertine and 2005’s Bleak House.

In 2014, he published his autobiography.

How old is Johnny and where is he from?

Michael Joseph Pennington, better known as Johnny Vegas, was born on September 05 1970 in St Helens in Lancashire.

He is currently 50 years old.

Johnny Vegas isn’t your usual glamping type (Credit: Channel 4)

Johnny Vegas wife: Is he married?

Johnny is currently separated from his wife Maia Dunphy, a television producer, broadcaster and writer.

They wed in March 2011, and have two children together.

On 14 May 2018, Maia confirmed that she and Johnny had separated in late 2017.

They reconciled in November 2018, but separated in April 2020.

Johnny was previously married to Catherine “Kitty” Donnelly from 2002 to 2008.

The comedian sold pictures of the wedding to Viz magazine for a pound, mocking the celebrity tradition of featuring in showbiz mags for money.

Who is Beverley Dixon?

Beverley Dixon is a producer, known for Johnny Vegas: Live at the Benidorm Palace in 2009.

She is Johnny’s PA, who appears in Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping in 2021.

She describes herself as a celebrity personal assistant and “long suffering assistant to Johnny Vegas”.

Bev also appeared opposite Johnny in Celebrity Gogglebox in 2020.

Comedian Johnny Vegas and his now estranged wife Maia Dunphy at the Dog’s Trust Ball in Dublin (Credit: Splash)

Has Johnny lost weight?

Johnny Vegas has openly talked about his five stone weight loss.

Appearing on Loose Women in 2020, he said: “I have not done a diet in any way whatsoever.

“I have cut out things, it’s a lifestyle change.”

Johnny continued: “Then you can live with it and you don’t feel like you are denying yourself anything – apart from cheese!”

He admitted that his diet overhaul was down to losing his father to cancer in September 2019.

Talking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, he revealed he wanted to be around for his own children.

He reportedly weighed 18 stone at his heaviest.

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping on C4 – what’s it about?

Camper van enthusiast Johnny Vegas attempts to create the country’s coolest glampsite.

He dreams of opening a bespoke glamping site for five re-conditioned, chic old (static) buses.

And he’s picked the right time, with glamping increasingly on the rise in Britain.

Johnny starts by buying a vintage bus he has seen online, hoping to renovate it into boutique accommodation on their site in Wales.

The only problem is, the vehicle is in Malta, so he will need a plane to collect it…

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping airs on Wednesday May 05 2021 at 10pm on Channel 4.

