Johnny Vegas artwork: Can you buy his art and who is his favourite artist?

Johnny Vegas has revealed his artistic side during his Channel 4 series Carry on Glamping – but can you buy Johnny Vegas’ artwork?

And who is his favourite artist?

Here’s everything you need to know about Johnny Vegas’ love of art.

Johnny Vegas appearing on Celebrity Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping – what are the prices of Field of Dreams?

Johnny Vegas artwork

Johnny Vegas fans will know that the comedian also has an artistic streak.

Viewers of Carry on Glamping have seen the Ideal star showcase his artwork on the show.

In episode three, Johnny’s last-minute design changes for his Maltese bus drove craftsman Paulleo to despair.

These included Johnny’s hand painted tiles for the shower – all 200 of them!

The Miro-inspired tiles were lovingly hand made by Johnny himself.

Johnny studied art and ceramics at Middlesex University.

He still loves art, sculpture and ceramics in particular.

Can you buy it?

Johnny Vegas often paints and draws under his real name of Michael Pennington.

However, he is not selling any of his artwork at the moment.

Fans will have to book a visit to his glamping campsite instead.

You could also visit the V&A, which has a teapot Johnny made during a performance at the Ceramic Millennium conference in Amsterdam in 1999.

It was thrown and assembled in under 60 seconds as part of a challenge.

Over lockdown, Johnny tidied up his home and came across a 1989 sketch he did.

He decided to sell off prints of the sketch – of two men sitting on a bench during a crown green bowls match.

All money raised went to Willowbrook Hospice, a cause close to Johnny’s heart.

Johnny and Bev have tried to create the country’s coolest glampsite in Carry on Glamping (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping – Is Johnny Vegas married and who is Beverley Dixon?

Johnny Vegas artwork: Who is his favourite artist?

Johnny has openly admired his favourite artist during Carry on Glamping on Channel 4.

It’s Spanish painter, sculptor, and ceramicist Joan Miró.

The comedian admits he cried when he saw the Joan Miró exhibition in Spain for the first time.

Not being in the series has gutted me. So proud of our @TheWorldofGlass & our proud St.Helen’s heritage of glass production. Marcin played a blinder but we honestly thought it was beyond saving. The lads valiantly salvaged it. The show editors had cut it to save my tears, sorry x https://t.co/J5m5gDvsnu pic.twitter.com/ooD6NCfm7v — Johnny Vegas (@JohnnyVegasReal) May 12, 2021

Johnny’s artwork on Carry on Glamping on C4

Johnny recently addressed why an emotional scene from his glamping series would not be shown.

The 50-year-old created a beautiful piece of glass art for his Maltese bus, which he named Patricia after his late mum.

However, the piece broke.

Paulleo, the craftsman from the show, shared snaps of the art feature on Twitter.

He wrote: “A huge part of the show that had to be left out was this bespoke piece of glass art painted by Johnny personally but due to the weight we had to get it drilled.

“Unfortunately shortly after cracks started to appear. Salvaged @JohnnyVegasReal #all4 #channel4 #jvglamping #celebpa.”

Johnny’s PA Beverley Dixon shared the post and praised Paulleo for his efforts in repairing the art after it was damaged in transit.

The actor and comic responded to the chat, telling fans he was “gutted” about the art not being shown in his show.

He said: “Not being in the series has gutted me.

“So proud of our @TheWorldofGlass and our proud St.Helen’s heritage of glass production.

“Marcin played a blinder but we honestly thought it was beyond saving. The lads valiantly salvaged it.”

He added the show’s editors cut the scene to “save my tears”.

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping concludes on Wednesday May 26 2021 at 10pm. All episodes are on All 4.

Are you a fan of Johnny Vegas? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.