Johnny Delamere in The Larkins: How old is Robert Bathurst and is her married?

Robert Bathurst has returned to the cast of The Larkins for season 2.

The actor plays the loveable Johnny Delamere who’s the town’s local VIP.

Robert Bathurst has been on the scene for many years, so how old is he – and is he married?

Robert Bathurst is a British actor (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Robert Bathurst?

Robert Bathurst is a British actor who was born in The Gold Coast.

The talented star became involved in amateur dramatics and, despite studying Law at Cambridge, decided to pursue acting full time.

Robert spent his career switching between popular TV shows such as Cold Feet and the theatre.

In 1983, he made his stage debut at the Savoy Theatre.

The actor’s most famous role on the stage was playing King Charles III at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre.

Robert has also written articles and book reviews on showbiz and horse racing.

He even won the Audie for Best Male Narrator in 2020 for his narration of audio books.

Johnny Delamere is played by Robert Bathurst in The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

Who does Robert Bathurst play in The Larkins?

Robert Bathurst plays Johnny Delamere in The Larkins.

Johnny Delamere is an actor in the ITV comedy series and the go-to local celebrity.

In the latest episode of The Larkins series two, we saw Johnny join everyone at the Larkins’ BBQ.

However, he struggled to impress the new neighbours the Jerebohms, played by Morgana Robinson and Julian Rhind-Tutt.

Robert Bathurst stars in Cold Feet (Credit: ITV)

How old is he?

Robert Bathurst was born on February 22, 1957.

This means that the actor is 65 years old.

Who was Robert Bathurst in Cold Feet?

Robert Bathurst is best known for playing David in the award-winning series Cold Feet.

The actor starred alongside many famous names such as Fay Ripley, Hermione Noris and James Nesbitt in the ITV drama.

Robert best described his character, David, as an “emotional cripple”.

Throughout the series, David and his wife Karen had a very toxic relationship and the series even started out with David having an affair.

Who did Robert Bathurst play in Downton Abbey?

Robert Bathurst played Sir Anthony Strallan in the popular ITV series Downton Abbey.

Anthony was a local landowner and one of Lady Edith’s love interests.

However, Edith was left devastated when Anthony left her at the altar on her wedding day.

He told her that she shouldn’t waste her life on him and left the church leaving Edith heartbroken.

Talking about his role in the series, Robert told Digital Spy: “I disappeared from ‘Downton Land’ in series three.

“Off he went. He left Edith at the altar never to be seen again. The rat should come back!”

What else has Robert Bathurst been in?

After spending five years in Cold Feet, Robert took on the role of the Prime Minister Michael Phillips, in My Dad’s The Prime Minister.

My Dad’s The Prime Minister is a BBC sitcom that centred around the Prime Minister’s son, Dillon Phillips.

Robert also played Christopher Veazy in the ITV thriller The Stepfather.

In 2012, Robert then went on to play Ed Howzer-Black alongside Matt Berry in Toast of London.

Robert has also made appearances in Doctor Who and Agatha Raisin.

What is Robert Bathurst doing now?

Robert Bathurst is currently piloting a sitcom about advertising agencies.

Envisioned as “The Thick of It but in advertising”, the sitcom follows Paul who runs his own advertising agency.

However, things go south when one of his employees decides to quit and run their own rival agency.

Robert will be playing Paul, alongside his cast members Rachel Stubbings and Alistair Green.

Ben Harris, the director of the new series, told BCG: “Paul “represents the older side of advertising that was a bit more ruthless and into burn-out culture. He’s [Robert] tended to play more sympathetic characters, but he can be a dark guy as well.”

Robert will also be playing the lead role of Scrooge in Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol – A Musical.

The actor will be performing alongside Halle Brown, Iona Fraser, Richard J Hunt and many more famous names.

The play imagines Scrooge as the owner of a mining company in 1930s East Tennessee.

As a Christmas Eve thunderstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts and discovers that love and family are the greatest gifts we have.

What is Robert Bathurst’s net worth?

Robert Bathurst has pocketed a hefty sum since his success on Cold Feet.

According to My Celebrity Bio, Robert Bathurst is worth between £1 to 12 million.

(We’d hope after all his hard work over the years it’s closer the top end!)

Robert Bathurst is married with four children (Credit: ITV)

Does Robert Bathurst have a wife?

Robert Bathurst is married to artist Victoria Threlfall.

The pair tied the knot in 1985.

They also have four daughters together Matilda, Clemency, Oriel and Honor.

The next episode of The Larkins will air on Sunday 30 October on ITV.

