Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and John Torode on This Morning
TV

Holly and Phil congratulate John Torode as he shares big personal news: ‘One of the most exciting days of my life’

Amazing news!

By Gabrielle Rockson

John Torode shared his MBE news today and Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby sent their congratulations.

The celebrity chef appeared on today’s episode of This Morning after being awarded with an MBE.

John Torode spoke about his MBE on This Morning
Chef John Torode spoke about his MBE on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

John Torode MBE

Introducing the star on the show, Phillip said: “In the kitchen today, we have John Tarode, who has recently become John Tarode MBE. Congratulations! How did that feel?”

Responding to the claps and cheers from the studio, John said: “Thank you, thank you very much! Oh I tell you, it was one of the most exciting days of my life. It was so cool, drove through the front gates of the palace.

“There was another 67 people receiving the award at the same time. The atmosphere from everybody, everybody was so excited. It’s just brilliant, absolutely joyous.”

Oh I tell you, it was one of the most exciting days of my life.

Speaking about his conversation with Prince William, John added: “We met before, because I had cooked for him once before while he was playing polo. He said to me he’d want to learn to cook and I said, ‘Well that’s fine, you’ve got my number now just give me a ring any time you like and I’ll teach you that’s fine.’

“Then he was concerned that I wasn’t on MasterChef because he’d been watching The Professionals, which I don’t do. But he said that Catherine would be very pleased that I’m still doing MasterChef.”

John Torode on This Morning
John spoke about his conversation with Prince William (Credit: ITV)

Sharing a snap of his award on Instagram, John wrote: “What a day. Investiture at Buckingham Palace to receive my MBE, presented by Prince William, Prince of Wales. Had a lovely chat. Amazing. #mbe #buckinghampalace #princewilliam #proud #honoured.”

One person commented: “Oh congratulations @johntorodecooks well deserved. You are always a dream to work with on each of your wee bike adventures we do. Superb.”

A second wrote: “Amazing news… massive congratulations.”

And another said: “Oh well deserved, you must be proud as punch.”

