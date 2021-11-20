John Torode and Lisa Faulkner – who were the TV power couple previously married to?

Married chefs John Torode and Lisa Faulkner are back on our screens with their cooking show Weekend Kitchen.

The TV power couple landed the programme in 2019 – the same year that they tied the knot – and have been whipping up tantalising culinary creations while enjoying their married bliss ever since.

Lisa and John love working together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: John Torode’s romantic gesture that melted ‘terrified’ Lisa Faulkner’s heart

The pair have certainly won the relationship lottery.

But the marriage isn’t the first for either of the lovebirds.

Who were Lisa and John married to before?

Before she fell for John, Brookside and EastEnders actress Lisa was married to Chris Coghill, who was her co-star on the TV series Burn It.

They exchanged vows in 2005 and adopted a little girl the following year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Faulkner (@lisafaulknercooks)

However, they went their separate ways in 2011.

Aussie cook John got married in 2000 and had two children, but he and his wife Jessica split in 2011 and divorced in 2014.

The star also has two other children from another relationship.

How did the couple meet?

John, 56, and Lisa, 49, first met in 2010 when Lisa went on Celebrity MasterChef, which she won.

Romance blossomed later and in 2018 John popped the question.

The following year the smitten couple exchanged vows in a stunning ceremony at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire, which was attended by the likes of Amanda Holden and Angela Griffin.

Lisa said on Instagram at the time that it was the “happiest” day of her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Faulkner (@lisafaulknercooks)

“Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such love,” she wrote.

Earlier this year the actress spilled the beans on what makes their marriage work.

“I don’t think there is a secret behind our happy marriage, because it’s not a secret,” she told Hello! magazine.

“We just have a lot of respect for each other. I like him as well as I love him. I really think he’s so handsome. But we give each other time, we give each other space. We look after each other. And I think that’s probably what it’s all about.”

John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen is on ITV at 11.40am on Saturday (20th November).

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.