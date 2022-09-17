John Torode’s children have rather unflattering nickname for step-mum Lisa Faulkner

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner return to our screens with John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen this Saturday (September 17).

But in the kitchen of their home, it appears the children of John Torode have coined a rather unflattering nickname for their step-mum Lisa.

Aussie chef John, 57, and actress and cook Lisa, 50, married in 2019 after several years together.

But both were married previously, and had children with former partners.

Lisa spoke to The Sun last year about her family life with Masterchef judge John. And it seems their kids are spoilt for choice when it comes to mealtimes!

But that may have led to Lisa being given a somewhat cheeky soubriquet, too…

Do John Torode and Lisa Faulkner have children?

John married his former wife Jessica in 2000. They were together for over a decade before separating in 2011 and eventually divorcing in 2014.

They share Jonah, 18, and Lulu, 16 together. John also is father to his adult kids Casper and Marselle from previous relationships.

Former Spooks star Lisa meanwhile was previously hitched to ex EastEnders actor Chris Coghill.

They wed in 2005 after starring in drama Burn It together. They adopted daughter Billie, now 16, in 2006.

However, Lisa and Chris separated and divorced in 2011 themselves.

During her September 2021 chat, Lisa told the tabloid the kids have “the best food life you can imagine”.

She said she and John are happy to cook any cuisine their children may want to eat. And if they’re not familiar with a requested dish, Lisa and John work out how to make it.

Lisa explained: “Whatever they ask for tea, they get. They will be like: ‘Can we have Korean fried chicken?’, ‘Could you make chicken Milanese, or tacos?’.”

At least Lisa and John, with their jobs, should have plenty of ingredients in!

However, it seems that meant Lisa came to be regarded as a bit of an easy touch.

The kids don’t know how lucky they are when it comes to food.

She added: “The kids don’t know how lucky they are when it comes to food. My stepkids call me ‘the feeder’ and ‘pushover Lisa’.”

Lisa ‘at her happiest’

However, it seems that nothing could make Lisa happier than cooking up a storm in the kitchen for loved ones with John.

She said they love preparing grub side by side – and how house guests marvel at how much it is like watching their TV show.

Lisa continued: “I am happiest when I have a house full of people, music on and I am in the kitchen cooking, with the dog at my feet waiting for scraps.”

Shame her pooch – a Schnauzer named Rory – can’t let her know exactly what he wants to eat, too!

John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen airs on ITV on Saturday September 17 at 11.35am.

