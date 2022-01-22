John Torode and Lisa Faulkner hosted their final episode of Weekend Kitchen on ITV today (January 22).

The married duo appeared back in their home to cook up some beautiful weekend warmers.

However, viewers were left disappointed as Lisa announced it was the final episode of the series.

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner hosted their final episode of Weekend Kitchen (Credit: ITV)

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner on Weekend Kitchen

During today’s episode, John and Lisa began the show by demonstrating a delicious breakfast treat.

The pair made a bacon, egg and spinach pretzel, followed by an iced caramel coffee.

They then went on to cook Provencal roast lamb and butterscotch puddings.

Following the show, Lisa took to social media to thank viewers for their support.

The presenter, 49, shared a snap of herself and husband John, 56, after filming the episode.

Cuddling up to the MasterChef judge, Lisa was seen wearing green dungarees and a striped top.

She captioned the post: “Last episode of #johnandlisasweekendkitchen and no before you ask I don’t have something to tell you. It’s just quite an unflattering shot of a great pair of dungarees.

“Hope you enjoy the show. As I have said before @johntorodecooks and I love filming it and can’t wait to return to your screens with more! So for now A Bientot!”

Fans rushed to comment on Lisa’s outfit, with one saying: “Oh bless you! Dungarees can give that affect sometimes!”

We can’t wait to return to your screens with more!

A second added: “This is why I’m put off dungarees. I either look pregnant or like a mechanic!”

A third wrote: “You look beautiful Lisa in your dungarees. Brilliant program today love all the food and I love my puddings.”

However, others were disappointed as the show came to an end.

Lisa apologised for the ‘unflattering’ outfit snap (Credit: ITV)

Weekend Kitchen fans disappointed over final episode

One penned: “Please keep these coming! I find them really uplifting – I hope you’re coming back soon on screen.”

A second commented: “Can’t believe the series is over soooo quickly, needs to be on for longer!! Hope there’s going to be an Easter special with lots of yummy ideas!!!”

Another shared: “Wish you were on every week. Love the show. Please come back soon!”

Alongside a crying emoji, a fourth posted: “Last one? Oh no!”

